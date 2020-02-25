napoli-vs-barcelona-commentary:-dwell-champions-league-coverage-as-lionel-messi-and-co-eye-earn-in-italy

Napoli host Barcelona in the initial-leg of their Champions league Round of 16 clash tonight.

The Serie A giants concluded a point at the rear of Liverpool in Team E and now encounter the overwhelming job of experiencing La Liga champions Barca for a put in the quarter-finals.

Barca topped Team F ahead of Christmas and are yet to eliminate a sport in Europe this period.

AFP or licensors Lionel Messi’s Barcelona take on Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16

Napoli vs Barcelona: How to pay attention

The Round of 16 1st-leg will get under way at 8pm on Tuesday, February 25.

Complete coverage from the Stadio San Paolo will be live on talkSPORT 2, with our coverage commencing at 6pm.

Ray Stubbs will deliver you all the establish-up before handing above to Ian Danter and Paul Parker for the live motion.

To tune in, just simply click here for the live stream or click the radio participant underneath.

You can also pay attention via the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For much more data about how to hear Reside on talkSPORT click right here.

Danny Mills indicates Lionel Messi would not get in Man City’s crew – ‘Who would you consider out?’

Napoli vs Barcelona: What has been claimed?

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen: “We’re all excited about heading there.

“Napoli have normally performed nicely in new years. We know it will be a pretty challenging match but we’ll analyse the opposition properly.

“We hope to get a great consequence in Naples to give us a superior prospect of qualifying.

“We’ve been getting more luck away from home in modern decades.

“We want to play our soccer, to stick to our philosophy anywhere we go.

“The notion is to get a win at a incredibly challenging floor.”

getty Lorenzo Insigne’s Napoli are set to consider on Barcelona

Napoli vs Barcelona: Staff information

Napoli are without star defender Kalidou Koulibaly, when Kevin Malcuit is also set to skip the match.

That will very likely see Nikola Maksimovic and Kostas Manolas – who scored the aim to knock out Barcelona two years in the past – start out at the heart of their back again line.

Barcelona have experienced to provide in Martin Braithwaite on an emergency signing from Leganes to offer with their striker shortage but a single of the conditions of his arrival is he simply cannot characteristic in the Champions League.

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are out for the season, while Sergi Roberto is not anticipated again right until next month.

Jordi Alba and Arda Turan will also miss out on the clash in Italy.