[Napolitano Suggests Weinstein Will In all probability Die in Prison, But Acquittal on Some Counts a ‘Victory’ For Disgraced Mogul]

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano was of two-minds as he reacted to the conviction of Harvey Weinstein in New York. The convicted rapist will almost certainly die in jail, Napolitano stated, but his acquittal on some counts is nonetheless a “victory” for the disgraced mogul.

Weinstein was uncovered guilty of rape and a felony sexual assault on Monday, but was acquitted of 3 other expenses such as the most severe offense: predatory sexual assault.

On America’s Newsroom, Napolitano stated Weinstein “will almost certainly not see the light of day again as a end result of this verdict currently.”

But, he mentioned, the partial acquittal of Weinstein offers a setback for the prosecution.

“Even even though he’s going through jail time, this is a major victory for him,” Napolitano said. “And a monumental setback for the govt. These are not hung juries which are likely to deliver the possible for yet another trial.”

“This is profoundly unique from what we were led to believe that on Friday,” he claimed. “He has escaped the most hazardous prices in opposition to him.”

Later on Fox, Napolitano said the conviction was not the “vindication” sought by Weinstein’s victims.

“It’s not the vindication that the victims preferred. In simple fact, I despise to say this, it is virtually a rejection by the jury of their testimony. But it is a victory for justice in that a human remaining who apparently believed he could behave this way and get away with it mainly because of his prosperity and electrical power in the entertainment field is now dealing with the audio.”

Look at previously mentioned, through Fox Information.