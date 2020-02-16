[narcos:-mexico’s-showrunner-on-how-period-two-ushers-in-a-new-era-of-the-drug-war]

In its retelling of the drug war, and the sophisticated marriage between Mexico and the United States therein, Narcos: Mexico has adequate substance for several seasons worth of tales. So, how does the series plot out a a long time-spanning saga on an episode-by-episode basis? Which is precisely what we questioned showrunner Eric Newman at a press junket in progress of Narcos: Mexico’s time two premiere on Netflix. Newman, as it turns out, has a recreation prepare, and he was extra than satisfied to share how this new batch of episodes suits into that puzzle. He teased how Procedure: Leyenda introduces us to Scoot McNairy’s Walt Breslin—a “new kind of agent”—who would seriously shake up the status quo. We also obtained into a discussion about the ironic notion of spoilers for a show like Narcos, and why he embraces its “Wikipedia factor.”

Narcos: Mexico’s second year is out there to stream now on Netflix.