narcotics-suspect-apprehended-on-five-freeway-in-santa-clarita-just-after-higher-speed-chase

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — A guy wished on suspicion of a narcotics violation was apprehended soon after major authorities on a high-pace chase via the San Fernando Valley on Friday afternoon, officers mentioned.

The driver of a black pickup truck arrived at speeds of up to 100 mph just after the California Highway Patrol took more than the chase from Pasadena Police Department officers.

He pulled around on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Newhall place of Santa Clarita about 12: 45 p.m., as numerous CHP officers stopped their motor vehicles at the rear of the truck and pointed their weapons at the suspect.

The driver then exited his car or truck with his hands up, walked backward toward the Freeway Patrol units and was handcuffed with no incident.

Details of the alleged narcotics violation were being not straight away available.