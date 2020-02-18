[nas-and-draya-michele-bring-about-relationship-rumors-with-the-departure-of-a-nightclub-in-bahamas]

%MINIFYHTML8eaab6c22aa0ee6ef2d142ef9ffdd6b411%

The previous star of & # 39 Basketball Wives LA & # 39 Share on her Instagram Stories a photograph of her dancing intently with the rapper & # 39 Hip Hop Is Useless & # 39 when partying alongside one another in the tropical country.

Draya Michele maybe a new guy has been uncovered after breaking up with his fiance Orlando Scandrick. The product has triggered rumors of relationship the rapper. Nas immediately after the two arrived at the same nightclub in the Bahamas.

Devoid of hiding their experience in the tropical nation, the 1st "Basketball Wives LA"Star shared on her Instagram Stories a image of her dancing closely with the 46-year-previous artist. She wrote" Jones, "which is Nas's legal last name, about her pert derriere.

Draya is observed dancing seductively in the graphic, placing just one hand on his head and another on his possess waist. He uncovered his rib with a white shirt and a matching skirt, whilst Nas casually dressed in a pink T-shirt, with trousers and sneakers in the same coloration.

The rapper born in New York also shared a snapshot of his departure that evening, but there is no glimpse or point out of Draya in his Instagram write-up. He merely captioned it with "Bahamas," where the fun took put.

Neither Draya nor Nas have tackled romantic speculation.

Draya verified that she is single in December 2019, after the end of her lengthy connection with NFL star Orlando Scandrick. The two were being in an intermittent connection due to the fact 2013 and got engaged in 2015. When they separated in 2015, he became ugly when he filed a restraining order in opposition to her. Later on they solved their difficulties and received back collectively when she gave start to her son in 2016. The former pair shares two children together.

Right after his separation previous calendar year, it was rumored that Draya was courting an additional athlete, Corey Coleman. The 35-yr-old actress / vogue designer and the New York Giants player ended up seen owning dinner for two at the New York Metropolis celebrity spot, Tao, in January.

"I knew it was him due to the fact I was balancing the very same chain of the Chanel symbol that I seemed at in one of his pics that I liked," a witness claimed at the time. "Evening meal didn't feel too passionate, but it undoubtedly appeared like a day." Nevertheless, the appointment report was hardly ever confirmed.