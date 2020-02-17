[Nas’ Daughter Shares Boo’d Up Moments Snow Sledding Down Substantial Mountain W/ Her Boyfriend]

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper Nas‘ daughter is all about capturing valuable existence times. Future Jones went online this earlier holiday break weekend to share boo’d up times with her journey or die.

Massive Details: In excess of the past 48 hrs, Future has welcomed supporters into her romantic relationship aims.

High-Important Particulars: Final 7 days, Future strike up IG to formally welcome her longtime pal actress Yara Shahidi into her 20’s.

Wait, There’s Extra: Just lately, Future Jones went on the web to exhibit off her signature Lipmatic lipstick assortment.

Just before You Go: In December 2019, Future sent a substantial birthday shout-out to her mother and Nas’ previous flame Carmen Bryan.