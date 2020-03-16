Nas Shows Off Some Relaxed Trend Drip + Shares Throwback Music Classics: “Queen’s Own”

New York rapper Nas is holding his Instagram web page working extra time. The elusive hip-hop entertainer has shared a glance at how he’s dressing up in 2020 to his thousands and thousands of followers.
Heading into Monday, Nasir Jones shared a pic of himself wanting casually dapper. In the pic, he’s rocking a New York Mets mild blue hat, sweatshirt, blue denims and a pair of Jordan sneakers.
“Queen’s Possess.”
Queen’s Individual.
Mr. Jones also seasoned a critical flashback. He shared a couple of tremendous vintage tunes movies which includes Alyson Williams‘ “Just Simply call My Name” 1989 vintage.
Sunday vibes
This shit brings me again. Smaller radio on the block on a superior afternoon.
Final week, Nas went on the internet to share a have to-see instant hanging out with rap star Kendrick Lamar. The caption-significantly less image even sparked a constructive reaction from Terrible Boy Information CEO Diddy.
“Kings” -Diddy
Will need THIS ASAP too….. lol @kendricklamar @Nas #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/bFwPyPc1IU
— SOHH (@sohh) March 10, 2020
Nas and Kendrick Lamar website link up
Just lately, New York rapper Fabolous shared an epic hip-hop pic. In the shot, he’s chilling alongside Nas and A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.
New York State of Brain in Chicago [shot by @dversace94] #TUNNEL #AllStarWeekend2020 #CHICAGO
