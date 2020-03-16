Nas Shows Off Some Relaxed Trend Drip + Shares Throwback Music Classics: “Queen’s Own”

New York rapper Nas is holding his Instagram web page working extra time. The elusive hip-hop entertainer has shared a glance at how he’s dressing up in 2020 to his thousands and thousands of followers.

Heading into Monday, Nasir Jones shared a pic of himself wanting casually dapper. In the pic, he’s rocking a New York Mets mild blue hat, sweatshirt, blue denims and a pair of Jordan sneakers.

“Queen’s Possess.”

Queen’s Individual.

A publish shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Mar 15, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

Mr. Jones also seasoned a critical flashback. He shared a couple of tremendous vintage tunes movies which includes Alyson Williams‘ “Just Simply call My Name” 1989 vintage.

Sunday vibes

A submit shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Mar 15, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

This shit brings me again. Smaller radio on the block on a superior afternoon.

A write-up shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Mar 14, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

Final week, Nas went on the internet to share a have to-see instant hanging out with rap star Kendrick Lamar. The caption-significantly less image even sparked a constructive reaction from Terrible Boy Information CEO Diddy.

“Kings” -Diddy

Will need THIS ASAP too….. lol @kendricklamar @Nas #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/bFwPyPc1IU

— SOHH (@sohh) March 10, 2020

Nas and Kendrick Lamar website link up

Just lately, New York rapper Fabolous shared an epic hip-hop pic. In the shot, he’s chilling alongside Nas and A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.

New York State of Brain in Chicago [shot by @dversace94] #TUNNEL #AllStarWeekend2020 #CHICAGO

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Feb 21, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

