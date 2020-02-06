NASA astronaut NC State graduate Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – NASA astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth. The former North Carolina State University student spent nearly 11 months in space, marking the longest space flight ever by a woman.

She, with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, landed safely in Kazakhstan at 4:12 a.m. EST.

Koch completed a 328-day mission on his first space flight, offering researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-standing space flights on a woman. The study is important because NASA plans to return to the moon as part of the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars.

Koch smiled and raised his thumb as the support team helped him out of the pod and placed him on a chair for quick post-flight check alongside his teammates. Russian space officials said they were in good shape.

Koch broke two records during her mission to the International Space Station – she was part of the first all-female spacewalk and spent more time in space than any other woman.

Koch – who grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, with husband Bob, said last month that his participation in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of his mission.

Koch said that she and her fellow NASA astronaut, Jessica Meir, appreciated that the October 18 spacewalk “could serve as an inspiration for future space explorers.”

After preliminary medical assessments, the crew will be transported by Russian helicopters to the city of Karaganda in Kazakhstan. Koch and Parmitano will then board a NASA plane bound for Cologne, Germany, where Parmitano will be greeted by European space officials before Koch returns home to Houston.

Koch told the Associated Press last week that she looks forward to digging in a bowl of crisps and salsa when she returns to Earth after her 328-day mission.

