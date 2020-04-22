NASA First Offers The Significance Of Stellar Space Management

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

NASA shares a picture of a nebula made by a huge star

The image was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

The central star is 45 times larger than the sun

In celebration of the upcoming Hubble Space Telescope, NASA unveiled a stunning image of the giant nebula. The image shows a giant arrow created by a star 45 times more than Earth’s orbit.

NASA found one of the most deadly objects in the Hubble image on NGC 7635, which is called the Bubble Nebula. It is located in the constellation of Cassiopeia and is located about 7,100 light-years from Earth.

According to NASA, the central star of the nebula is 45 times larger than the Sun. Due to its large size, the star’s temperature rises at a time when the hot heat escapes from its presence. As the bar moves away from the star at speeds of 4 million miles per hour, they become stellar winds.

These stellar winds appear with cold interstellar cold in the air. It is by malice that the latter is concealed. The interaction between stellar winds and cold winds creates a magnetic field that enhances star formation.

“This flow is washed away by the cold, interstellar gas in front of it, creating the outer edge of the well as the ice blowing through the ice before it moves forward,” he explained. NASA said in a statement. “Just as the spout of a spear spews out, it leaves its place in the cold water. This type of star differs from the star from the center, with its location in the 10-hour position in Hubble’s eye. “

The coil created by the massive star is now about seven degrees in width. In addition to the nucleus, the poles are made of stellar dust and hydrogen which can be seen with the nebula.

In Hubble’s image, these cosmic objects are seen with other colors depending on the resources they appear to be.

“The poles of the hydrogen gas are flush with the soil on the left side of the image, and the” fingers “can be seen again in the background, after the free-range shooting,” NASA said. . “The systems are clad in different colors like colors: the oxygen is hot enough to turn the blue red in the box closer to the star, while the brighter colors are from the combination of hydrogen and nitrogen. “

NGC 7635 nebula captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. Image: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Space Station (STScI / AURA)

.