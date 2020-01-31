NASA publishes a MISR-3D map of the Australian brush fire smoke trails for the first time

In a world first, an interactive map has been published that shows the height of smoke clouds from bush fires during the height of the Australian bush fire crisis.

It is hoped that the new tool will improve the Bureau of Meteorology’s ability to predict where potentially hazardous smoke will develop and provide important “overall information” to civil protection agencies.

The information was captured by NASA’s Terra satellite, which flew over the east coast of Australia on December 16 and recorded the 3D data with its multi-angle imaging spectroradiometer (MISR) instrument.

At the time when the NASA satellite was acquiring its data, clouds of smoke rose over four kilometers in some places. The interactive tool maps the data on a map of Australia with the smoke trails at 20 times their actual height so that the details become visible.

The map shows clouds of smoke that reached a height of more than four kilometers at the time of the satellite transfer.

It is the first time that MISR data from plumes of smoke has been visualized in this way, allowing users to view the plumes from multiple preselected angles and zoom in on certain areas. The cloud heights are represented at twenty times their actual size to better identify the details in the data.

NASA is now working with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology to use the data to improve air quality predictions.

On Monday, December 16, a violent fire triggered a firestorm on Mount Wilson in the NSW Blue Mountains – the same day NASA satellite images were taken. (Admission of volunteer firefighter Sarah Hyde) (Sarah Hyde)

“MISR swath height data can significantly improve the accuracy with which models can predict where the smoke is going and which regions could be affected by the wind,” said a NASA statement on its website.

The NASA disaster program also uses the tool to investigate short and long-term effects and risks of fires on air quality, aviation, wildlife, ecosystems and climate dynamics.

The MISR measures the height of smoke clouds with nine cameras that take pictures of the earth’s surface at different angles. (NASA)

The MISR recognizes the height of a cloud or plume of smoke above the earth’s surface from different angles.

The high-tech machine contains nine cameras that take pictures of the earth from different angles. In this way, the researchers can calculate the apparent displacement of the smoke trails and determine their height based on this data.