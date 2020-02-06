NASA record Koch safely returns from space – KGET 17

by: VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press

FILE – In this Thursday March 14, 2019 archive photo, the American astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with loved ones through a safety glass before the launch of Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome leased by Russia, Kazakhstan. Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday January 28, 2020, his 319th consecutive day in space, that participating in the first all-female spacewalk was the culmination of his mission. She has lived on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on February 6, landing in Kazakhstan with two colleagues aboard a Russian capsule. (Photo AP / Dmitri Lovetsky, swimming pool)

MOSCOW (AP) – NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who spent nearly 11 months in orbit on a woman’s longest space flight, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Thursday with two of her Station teammates international space.

The Soyuz capsule carrying Koch, with the commander of the European Space Agency’s station Luca Parmitano and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Alexander Skvortsov, landed southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 3:12 p.m. (0912 GMT).

Koch completed a 328-day mission on his first space flight, offering researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-standing space flights on a woman. The study is important because NASA plans to return to the moon as part of the Artemis program and prepare for human exploration of Mars.

Koch smiled and raised his thumb as the support team helped him out of the pod and placed him on a chair for quick post-flight check alongside his teammates. Russian space officials said they were in good shape.

Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, with husband Bob, told The Associated Press last month that attending the first outing in the all-female space was the highlight of her mission.

Koch said that she and her fellow NASA astronaut, Jessica Meir, appreciated that the October 18 spacewalk “could serve as an inspiration for future space explorers.”

Parmitano and Skvortsov spent 201 days in space.

After preliminary medical assessments, the crew will be transported by Russian helicopters to the city of Karaganda in Kazakhstan. Koch and Parmitano will then board a NASA plane bound for Cologne, Germany, where Parmitano will be greeted by European space officials before Koch returns home to Houston.

Skvortsov will be flown to the Star City cosmonaut training center outside Moscow.