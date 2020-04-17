NASA, SpaceX Announces Date Astronauts First Launch ISS – News – The Palm Beach Post

Emre Kelly, Florida today

NASA and SpaceX have agreed on a day for astronauts to return to high-profile Earth orbit from U.S. soil, Jim Bridenstine said via Twitter.

“NASA will launch American astronauts again on May 27 with American rockets from American soil,” agency administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Twitter on Twitter, eventually adding specificity to a date rumored to be in the late May schedule.

If schedules last – especially in the case of a coronavirus pandemic – the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be sent with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to a voyage to an international space station that has not been implemented since the last space shuttle in July 2011. then American astronauts have traveled to the ISS on a Russian spacecraft.

In their orbit is a Crew Dragon, a 27-foot-tall vehicle with a “trunk” that sports on solar panels and can carry extra stuff. The mission seat cushion 39A was once home to the Apollo-era Saturn V rockets and was the starting point for the first moon flight in 1969.

