NASA welcomes 11 new astronauts, a growing number of those eligible for missions to the International Space Station, the Moon and Mars

Loading...

HOUSTON, Texas, – NASA welcomed 11 new astronauts to its ranks on Friday, increasing the number of those eligible for spaceflight missions that will one day be another giant leap for humanity.

The new 2017 class of astronauts could be assigned to missions to the International Space Station, the Moon and, ultimately, Mars. NASA hopes to send the first woman and the next man to the surface of the Moon by 2024.

Additional missions to the moon are planned once a year for the purpose of sustainable lunar exploration. Human exploration of Mars is scheduled for the mid-2030s.

At the very first public graduation ceremony organized by NASA, the 11 new astronauts received a silver pin, a tradition that dates back to the Mercury 7 astronauts who were selected in 1959. They will receive a gold pin once ‘they will have completed their first space flights. Two Canadian Space Agency astronauts also joined the celebration.

NASA’s latest class of astronauts is the first graduate since the agency announced its Artemis program.

“These individuals represent America’s best and what an incredible time for them to join our body of astronauts,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the ceremony graduation took place. “2020 will mark the return of the launch of American astronauts on American rockets from American soil, and will be a year of significant progress for our Artemis program and our missions to the Moon and beyond.”

The Space Crusaders were selected from a record pool of 18,000 candidates and followed two full years of basic training. The training included instruction, practice and testing in space navigation, robotics, International Space Station systems, proficiency in T-38 aircraft and the Russian language.

There are a total of 48 astronauts in the body of NASA. available for more space exploration.

NASA also plans to open the application process for the next class of astronaut candidates this spring.

New NASA astronauts include Kayla Barron, Zena Cardman, Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick, Bob Hines, Warren Hoburg, Dr. Jonny Kim, Jasmin Moghbeli, Loral O’Hara, Dr. Francisco “Frank” Rubio and Jessica Watkins. You can find out more about them on the NASA website here.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

.