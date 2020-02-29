nascar-at-california:-auto-club-400-starting-lineup,-tv-schedule

CLOSE
NASCAR continues the early western swing with a visit to Auto Club Speedway in Southern California.
Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have locked into the Cup Series playoffs with wins, but others have struggled out of the gate. Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Cole Custer are outside the top 20 in points. It’s fair to assume Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch will contend for wins over the next several months, but Custer is not likely to be among the contenders each week. A 25-point deficit this early is not desirable but not insurmountable.
Here’s a look at what you need to know this weekend in Fontana:
NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE 2020: TV assignments, race times, dates, tracks
Auto Club 400 schedule
Green Flag Time: 2: 30 p.m. CT Sunday
Track: Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California (2 miles)
Length: 200 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 60 laps, 60 laps, 80 laps
Defending champion: Kyle Busch
TV coverage: Fox
Radio: MRN Radio (stream here)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway (150 laps, 300 miles); 3 p.m. CT Saturday on Fox Sports 1
Truck Series this week: Off this week
Auto Club 400 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
2. Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Row 3
5. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 4
7. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 5
9. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 6
11. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
12. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 7
13. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
16. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 9
17. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 10
19. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20. Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 11
21. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22. Christopher Bell, No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota
Row 12
23. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24. Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26. Corey LaJoie, No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Ross Chastain, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
28. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 15
29. Erik Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
30. JJ Yeley, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 16
31. Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota
32. Brennan Poole, No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Reed Sorenson, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Joey Gase, No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 18
35. Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
36. Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 19
37. Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
38. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (DNQ, did not pass pre-qualifying inspection in time)