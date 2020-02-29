nascar-at-california:-auto-club-400-starting-lineup,-tv-schedule

CLOSE

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

NASCAR continues the early western swing with a visit to Auto Club Speedway in Southern California.

Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have locked into the Cup Series playoffs with wins, but others have struggled out of the gate. Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Cole Custer are outside the top 20 in points. It’s fair to assume Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch will contend for wins over the next several months, but Custer is not likely to be among the contenders each week. A 25-point deficit this early is not desirable but not insurmountable.

Here’s a look at what you need to know this weekend in Fontana:

NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE 2020: TV assignments, race times, dates, tracks

Auto Club 400 schedule

Green Flag Time: 2: 30 p.m. CT Sunday

Track: Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California (2 miles)

Length: 200 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 60 laps, 60 laps, 80 laps

Defending champion: Kyle Busch

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: MRN Radio (stream here)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway (150 laps, 300 miles); 3 p.m. CT Saturday on Fox Sports 1

Truck Series this week: Off this week

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

Auto Club 400 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

2. Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 4

7. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 5

9. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 6

11. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

12. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 7

13. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

16. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 9

17. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 10

19. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20. Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 11

21. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22. Christopher Bell, No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

Row 12

23. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24. Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26. Corey LaJoie, No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Ross Chastain, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

28. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 15

29. Erik Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30. JJ Yeley, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 16

31. Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

32. Brennan Poole, No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Reed Sorenson, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Joey Gase, No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 18

35. Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

36. Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 19

37. Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

38. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (DNQ, did not pass pre-qualifying inspection in time)