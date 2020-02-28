nascar-at-california:-vehicle-club-400-entry-list,-television-set-plan

Near
NASCAR proceeds the early western swing with a take a look at to Automobile Club Speedway in Southern California.
Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have locked into the Cup Collection playoffs with wins, but many others have struggled out of the gate. Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Cole Custer are outside the major 20 in points. It can be reasonable to presume Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch will contend for wins over the future quite a few months, but Custer is not probably to be between the contenders each individual week. A 25-level deficit this early is not appealing but not insurmountable.
This is a appear at what you have to have to know this weekend in Fontana:
NASCAR CUP Sequence Agenda 2020: Tv assignments, race instances, dates, tracks
Vehicle Club 400 program
Inexperienced Flag Time: 2: 30 p.m. CT Sunday
Keep track of: Vehicle Club Speedway, Fontana, California (2 miles)
Size: 200 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 60 laps, 60 laps, 80 laps
Defending champion: Kyle Busch
Television coverage: Fox
Radio: MRN Radio (stream here)
Streaming: Fox Sports activities app (membership essential) MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (membership demanded)
Xfinity Collection this week: Production Alliance Team 300 at Vehicle Club Speedway (150 laps, 300 miles) three p.m. CT Saturday on Fox Sports one
Truck Collection this week: Off this week
Car Club 400 entry record
Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. four Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. eight Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet
Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole, No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Erik Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Crew Penske Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
JJ Yeley, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Joey Gase, No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Company Management Toyota
Reed Sorenson, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 95 Leavine Spouse and children Racing Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota