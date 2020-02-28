nascar-at-california:-vehicle-club-400-entry-list,-television-set-plan

Near

NASCAR proceeds the early western swing with a take a look at to Automobile Club Speedway in Southern California.

Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have locked into the Cup Collection playoffs with wins, but many others have struggled out of the gate. Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Cole Custer are outside the major 20 in points. It can be reasonable to presume Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch will contend for wins over the future quite a few months, but Custer is not probably to be between the contenders each individual week. A 25-level deficit this early is not appealing but not insurmountable.

This is a appear at what you have to have to know this weekend in Fontana:

NASCAR CUP Sequence Agenda 2020: Tv assignments, race instances, dates, tracks

Vehicle Club 400 program

Inexperienced Flag Time: 2: 30 p.m. CT Sunday

Keep track of: Vehicle Club Speedway, Fontana, California (2 miles)

Size: 200 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 60 laps, 60 laps, 80 laps

Defending champion: Kyle Busch

Television coverage: Fox

Radio: MRN Radio (stream here)

Streaming: Fox Sports activities app (membership essential) MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (membership demanded)

Xfinity Collection this week: Production Alliance Team 300 at Vehicle Club Speedway (150 laps, 300 miles) three p.m. CT Saturday on Fox Sports one

Truck Collection this week: Off this week

Car Club 400 entry record

Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. four Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. eight Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Erik Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Crew Penske Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie, No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

JJ Yeley, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Joey Gase, No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Company Management Toyota

Reed Sorenson, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 95 Leavine Spouse and children Racing Toyota

Daniel Suarez, No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota