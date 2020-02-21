[nascar-at-las-vegas:-pennzoil-400-entry-record,-television-set-routine]

Shut
The grind of the NASCAR Cup Sequence season commences this weekend in Las Vegas.
Denny Hamlin is familiar with he is in the NASCAR playoffs because of to his earn at Daytona. So he has about five months of time to add playoff points to his docket, when the rest of the subject attempts to get paid their way into the playoffs.
The west coast swing is underway, setting up at the one.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
MELON Guy: Ross Chastain to fill in for Ryan Newman for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Race at Las Vegas
NASCAR CUP Series Program 2020: Television assignments, race situations, dates, tracks
Pennzoil 400 schedule
Environmentally friendly Flag Time: 2: 30 p.m. CT Sunday
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada (1.5 miles)
Duration: 267 laps, 400 miles
Phases: 80 laps, 80 laps, 107 laps
Defending winner: Joey Logano
Television set protection: Fox
Radio: PRN Radio (stream listed here)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription demanded) GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (membership needed)
Xfinity Collection this 7 days: Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (200 laps, 300 miles) 3 p.m. CT Saturday on Fox Athletics 1
Truck Series this week: Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps, 200 miles) 8 p.m. CT Friday on Fox Sporting activities 1
Pennzoil 400 entry list
Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
Kurt Busch, No. one Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. eight Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet
Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole, No. 15 High quality Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Erik Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wooden Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Staff Penske Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Joey Gase, No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Small business Administration Toyota
Reed Sorenson, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 95 Leavine Relatives Racing Toyota