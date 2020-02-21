[nascar-at-las-vegas:-pennzoil-400-entry-record,-television-set-routine]

Shut

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Very last SlideUpcoming Slide

The grind of the NASCAR Cup Sequence season commences this weekend in Las Vegas.

Denny Hamlin is familiar with he is in the NASCAR playoffs because of to his earn at Daytona. So he has about five months of time to add playoff points to his docket, when the rest of the subject attempts to get paid their way into the playoffs.

The west coast swing is underway, setting up at the one.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

MELON Guy: Ross Chastain to fill in for Ryan Newman for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Race at Las Vegas

NASCAR CUP Series Program 2020: Television assignments, race situations, dates, tracks

Pennzoil 400 schedule

Environmentally friendly Flag Time: 2: 30 p.m. CT Sunday

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada (1.5 miles)

Duration: 267 laps, 400 miles

Phases: 80 laps, 80 laps, 107 laps

Defending winner: Joey Logano

Television set protection: Fox

Radio: PRN Radio (stream listed here)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription demanded) GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (membership needed)

Xfinity Collection this 7 days: Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (200 laps, 300 miles) 3 p.m. CT Saturday on Fox Athletics 1

Truck Series this week: Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps, 200 miles) 8 p.m. CT Friday on Fox Sporting activities 1

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Display Captions Previous SlideSubsequent Slide

Pennzoil 400 entry list

Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Kurt Busch, No. one Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. eight Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole, No. 15 High quality Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Erik Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wooden Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Staff Penske Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie, No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Garrett Smithley, No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Ford

JJ Yeley, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Joey Gase, No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Small business Administration Toyota

Reed Sorenson, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 95 Leavine Relatives Racing Toyota