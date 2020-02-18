[nascar-cup-series-schedule-2020:-tv-assignments,-race-times,-dates,-tracks]

The Tennessean
Published 4: 06 p.m. CT Jan. 22, 2020 | Updated 1: 27 p.m. CT Feb. 18, 2020
CLOSE
Relive every burnout from Burnouts on Broadway during NASCAR Champion’s Week activities.
The Tennessean
The NASCAR Cup Series season begins with Speedweeks on Feb. 9 with the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway. But the real season begins on Feb. 16 with the Daytona 500.
Here is the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
Regular season
All times Central.
February 16 — Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway
Winner: Denny Hamlin
February 23 — Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
2: 30 p.m. | Fox
March 1 — Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
2: 30 p.m. | Fox
March 8 — FanShield 500
Phoenix Raceway
2: 30 p.m. | Fox
March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway
1 p.m. | Fox
March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400
Homestead-Miami Speedway
1 p.m. | Fox
March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
1 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
April 5 — Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
1 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
April 19 — Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Raceway
1 p.m. | Fox
April 26 — GEICO 500
Talladega Superspeedway
1 p.m. | Fox
May 3 — Dover 400
Dover International Speedway
1 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
May 9 — Martinsville 500
Martinsville Speedway
7 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
May 16 — Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (non-points race)
Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
May 24 — Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway
5 p.m. | Fox
May 31 — Kansas 400
Kansas Speedway
1 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
June 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
1 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
June 14 — Toyota-Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
2 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
June 21 — Chicagoland 400
Chicagoland Speedway
1: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
June 27 — Kids Free 325
Pocono Raceway
2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
June 28 — Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 325
Pocono Raceway
2: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
July 5 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2: 30 p.m. | NBC
July 11 — Quaker State 400
Kentucky Speedway
6: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
July 19 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
August 9 — Consumers Energy 400
Michigan International Speedway
2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
August 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen International
2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
August 23 — Drydene 400
Dover International Speedway
2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
August 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400
Daytona International Speedway
6: 30 p.m. | NBC
Playoffs begin
Round of 16
September 6 — Bojangles’ Southern 500
Darlington Raceway
5 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
September 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400
Richmond Raceway
6: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
September 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway
6: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
Round of 12
September 27 — South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
6 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
October 4 — Alabama 500
Talladega Superspeedway
1 p.m. | NBC
October 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
1: 30 p.m. | NBC
Round of 8
October 18 — Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
1: 30 p.m. | NBC
October 25 — Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
November 1 — Martinsville 500
Martinsville Speedway
1 p.m. | NBC
Championship 4
November 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix Raceway
2 p.m. | NBC