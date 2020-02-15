[nascar:-daytona-500-starting-lineup,-tv-schedule]

CLOSE
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will lead the 2020 Daytona 500 field to the green flag on Sunday afternoon at Daytona Beach, Florida.
The 32-year-old moved to JTG Daugherty Racing over the offseason from Roush Fenway Racing and was the fastest car in qualifying last Sunday.
Will Stenhouse Jr. stay out front all day? We’ll see.
Here’s all you need to know about the 2020 Daytona 500, the season-opening race in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season:
Daytona 500 schedule
Green Flag Time: 1: 30 p.m. CT Sunday
Track: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida (2.5 miles)
Length: 200 laps, 500 miles
TV Coverage: Fox
Radio: MRN Radio (stream here)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
2. Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 3
5. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6. Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 4
7. Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
8. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Row 5
9. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 6
11. Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 7
13. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14. Erik Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 8
15. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 9
17. Christopher Bell, No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota
18. Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
20. Ross Chastain, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24. Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 14
27. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
28. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 15
29. Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30. David Ragan, No. 36 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 16
31. Ryan Preece, No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
32. Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford
Row 17
33. Justin Haley, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34. Brennan Poole, No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
36. Corey LaJoie, No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford
Row 19
37. Joey Gase, No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
38. BJ McLeod, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 20
39. Brendan Gaughan, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
40. Reed Sorenson, No. 27 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet