[nascar:-daytona-500-starting-lineup,-tv-schedule]

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will lead the 2020 Daytona 500 field to the green flag on Sunday afternoon at Daytona Beach, Florida.

The 32-year-old moved to JTG Daugherty Racing over the offseason from Roush Fenway Racing and was the fastest car in qualifying last Sunday.

Will Stenhouse Jr. stay out front all day? We’ll see.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2020 Daytona 500, the season-opening race in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season:

NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE 2020: TV assignments, race times, dates, tracks

Daytona 500 schedule

Green Flag Time: 1: 30 p.m. CT Sunday

Track: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida (2.5 miles)

Length: 200 laps, 500 miles

TV Coverage: Fox

Radio: MRN Radio (stream here)

Streaming: Fox Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

2. Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6. Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 4

7. Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

8. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Row 5

9. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 6

11. Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 7

13. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14. Erik Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 8

15. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 9

17. Christopher Bell, No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

18. Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

20. Ross Chastain, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24. Ty Dillon, No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 14

27. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

28. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 15

29. Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. David Ragan, No. 36 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 16

31. Ryan Preece, No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

32. Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford

Row 17

33. Justin Haley, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34. Brennan Poole, No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Quin Houff, No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

36. Corey LaJoie, No. 32 GO FAS Racing Ford

Row 19

37. Joey Gase, No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

38. BJ McLeod, No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 20

39. Brendan Gaughan, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

40. Reed Sorenson, No. 27 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet