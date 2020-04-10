NASCAR, IndyCar sports shutdown in virtual race

Get this: About a million people are watching professional racers play video games on television nationwide.

seriously.

While the sport has been closed by the coronavirus pandemic, the tremendous success of virtual racing in the past month has put motorsport ahead of the race and created competition. Almost every series has regular virtual races from competitors, many of which are broadcast on state television. It is online for fans who want to watch it that way. Drivers have gained new fame and even sponsorship.

“I honestly think I’m still in the early stages of figuring out how to do this as well as possible,” said Conor Daly, IndyCar driver. “There are four different areas where your brand can build—Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter … maybe I’m continuing to develop a YouTube channel. After all, no matter what you help in the long run There is, I think, what you will do during this period, and that is what we are trying to do when we return to the race.

“We may have created a larger fan base, or a larger brand for sponsors and those who support us.”

All this is the welcome news of motorsports, which has declined since its heyday as attendance and sponsorship declined. For now, virtual races will have to be done.

NASCAR has been able to push the iRacing series with great infrastructure already from existing leagues for serious gamers. Real teams such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske drafted and selected the gamers to represent them.

All that NASCAR had to do was get the product and replace the amateur racer with the star. And Fox Sports said it would broadcast the race. With two of the last three Fox races rated the most watched in esports history, cable networks are all confused to create their own virtual racing content.

“All racing teams are trying to do their best to retain their sponsors and keep their employees,” said the long-time virtual race enthusiast, owner of the Xfinity series team and NBC sports analyst. Says retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr.

IndyCar will race on the virtual Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. This is a beloved track that has long been off schedule for open wheel racing. In the race, Earnheart Jr. will be televised on Ndy Sports and IndyCar will make a virtual debut.

It will also debut with Marco Andretti’s series, who did not compete in IndyCar’s first two road course events, along with their real teammate Ryan Hunter Rei. The Michigan entry list quotes a whopping 31 drivers.

One attraction is the ability to observe drivers while driving on a home-based simulator, which can cost up to six orders of magnitude. Drivers can use online social feeds smartly to let viewers hear and hear about the inside. The ring side seats respond to racer swearing, cursing, and comedy talent.

It is a rare opportunity for fans to track driver emotions in real time, and rarely for TV producers.

“Drivers are stars, and the more we can get driver engagement, the more drivers we are as part of the story and the better the race.

“ Most sports, hockey players abandon their talk on the ice, and NASCAR can shake their fists out of the window, throw their middle finger, or do something to salut one of their competitors, but race Floods are happening while you can’t really speak. ” “Soccer players can face the quarterback and say something, so it’s fun that these races have given drivers a bit of a verbal understanding of this. It’s like. “

NASCAR will turn off the simulator during the Easter holiday this weekend.

There are still plenty of virtual races with real stars on TV and online. ESPN partnered with Torque Sports to launch a virtual racing series this week that aired an all-star series featuring former F1 champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jack Villeneuve. As well as Jenson Button, Indianapolis 500 champion Juan Pabromontoya, Dario Franchitti, Helio Castroneves, Gildeferan and Tony Canaan.

IMSA has a virtual series, and NBC Sports has created its own NASCAR shorttrack series, which lasted for a week. With World of Outlaws sprint cars forming the league, NASCAR’s existing iRacing league continues to run, and suddenly there is no week overnight where viewers cannot find virtual races on one screen or another.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Sports Headlines