NASCAR postpones next race, eyes return without spectators

Charlotte, NC [AP] — NASCAR postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway, Virginia.

NASCAR suspended the season four times during the year when the sport shut down due to a coronavirus pandemic. It listed Martinsville as the first race to resume, but admitted that the event could not be held on Friday.

NASCAR is committed to hosting all 36 Cup Series races again this year and will consider hosting the event without fans. So far, eight races have been postponed.

NASCAR privately provided a revised schedule for the team to resume racing with the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. The revision requires weekday races and double headers during the summer.

“Our intention is to run all 36 races, and we may return to the race without the attendance of fans in May. The date and place will be decided,” said NASCAR. “We will continue to consult with health professionals and local, state and federal officials in assessing future scheduling options.”

The race has been postponed in Atlanta, Bristol, Texas, Richmond, Talladega, Dover, and now Martinsville. The next event on the NASCAR calendar will be the All-Star race in Charlotte on May 16th.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Sports Headline