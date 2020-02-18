[nascar-truck-collection-2020-agenda:-television-assignments,-race-times,-dates,-tracks]

Shut

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Very last SlideFollowing Slide

The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series starts its 2020 season on Valentine’s Day in Daytona. All races will be revealed on Fox Sporting activities one and called on MRN Radio.

SUNDAY RACING: 2020 NASCAR Cup Sequence schedule

SATURDAY RACING: 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series program

Common season

All moments Central.

February 14 — NextEra Vitality 250

Daytona Global Speedway

Winner: Grant Enfinger

February 21 — Strat 200

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

eight p.m. | Fox Sporting activities one

March 14 — Ga 200

Atlanta Motor Speedway

12: 30 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities 1

March 20 — Homestead 200

Homestead-Miami Speedway

7 p.m. | Fox Athletics 1

March 27 — Vankor 350

Texas Motor Speedway

8 p.m. | Fox Sports activities 1

April 18 — ToyotaCare 250

Richmond Raceway

6: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1

May possibly 1 — Dover 200

Dover Global Speedway

four p.m. | Fox Sports activities one

Might 15 — North Carolina Schooling Lottery 200

Charlotte Motor Speedway

7: 30 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities 1

May 30 — Kansas 250

Kansas Speedway

7: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports activities one

June 5 — SpeedyCash.com 400

Texas Motor Speedway

8 p.m. | Fox Sports activities one

June 12 — Iowa 200

Iowa Speedway

seven: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports one

June 19 — Chicagoland 225

Chicagoland Speedway

7 p.m. | Fox Sports activities one

June 27 — Pocono 150

Pocono Raceway

11 a.m. | Fox Sports activities one

July 9 — Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

Kentucky Speedway

six: 30 p.m. | Fox Athletics 1

July 30 — Eldora Filth Derby

Eldora Speedway

8 p.m. | Fox Sports activities one

Autoplay Present Thumbnails Present Captions Previous SlideNext Slide

August 8 — Michigan 200

Michigan Global Speedway

12 p.m. | Fox Sports activities 1

Playoffs start out

Round of 10

August 21 — WWT Raceway 200

Globe Extensive Technologies Raceway at Gateway

8 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities one

September 6 — Chevrolet Silverado 250

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

one: 30 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities 1

September 17 — UNOH 200

Bristol Motor Speedway

six: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports activities 1

Round of eight

September 25 — Planet of Westgate 200

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

8 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities 1

October 3 — Sugarlands Shine 250

Talladega Superspeedway

12 p.m. | Fox Athletics one

Oct 30 — NASCAR Truck Sequence Race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

7 p.m. | Fox Athletics one

Championship 4

November 6 — Lucas Oil 150

Phoenix Raceway

7 p.m. | Fox Sports one