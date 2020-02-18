[nascar-truck-collection-2020-agenda:-television-assignments,-race-times,-dates,-tracks]

The Tennessean
Jan. 29, 2020 | Current one: 27 p.m. CT Feb. 18, 2020
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series starts its 2020 season on Valentine’s Day in Daytona. All races will be revealed on Fox Sporting activities one and called on MRN Radio.
Common season
All moments Central.
February 14 — NextEra Vitality 250
Daytona Global Speedway
Winner: Grant Enfinger
February 21 — Strat 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
eight p.m. | Fox Sporting activities one
March 14 — Ga 200
Atlanta Motor Speedway
12: 30 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities 1
March 20 — Homestead 200
Homestead-Miami Speedway
7 p.m. | Fox Athletics 1
March 27 — Vankor 350
Texas Motor Speedway
8 p.m. | Fox Sports activities 1
April 18 — ToyotaCare 250
Richmond Raceway
6: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
May possibly 1 — Dover 200
Dover Global Speedway
four p.m. | Fox Sports activities one
Might 15 — North Carolina Schooling Lottery 200
Charlotte Motor Speedway
7: 30 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities 1
May 30 — Kansas 250
Kansas Speedway
7: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports activities one
June 5 — SpeedyCash.com 400
Texas Motor Speedway
8 p.m. | Fox Sports activities one
June 12 — Iowa 200
Iowa Speedway
seven: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports one
June 19 — Chicagoland 225
Chicagoland Speedway
7 p.m. | Fox Sports activities one
June 27 — Pocono 150
Pocono Raceway
11 a.m. | Fox Sports activities one
July 9 — Buckle Up In Your Truck 225
Kentucky Speedway
six: 30 p.m. | Fox Athletics 1
July 30 — Eldora Filth Derby
Eldora Speedway
8 p.m. | Fox Sports activities one
August 8 — Michigan 200
Michigan Global Speedway
12 p.m. | Fox Sports activities 1
Playoffs start out
Round of 10
August 21 — WWT Raceway 200
Globe Extensive Technologies Raceway at Gateway
8 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities one
September 6 — Chevrolet Silverado 250
Canadian Tire Motorsports Park
one: 30 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities 1
September 17 — UNOH 200
Bristol Motor Speedway
six: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports activities 1
Round of eight
September 25 — Planet of Westgate 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
8 p.m. | Fox Sporting activities 1
October 3 — Sugarlands Shine 250
Talladega Superspeedway
12 p.m. | Fox Athletics one
Oct 30 — NASCAR Truck Sequence Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
7 p.m. | Fox Athletics one
Championship 4
November 6 — Lucas Oil 150
Phoenix Raceway
7 p.m. | Fox Sports one