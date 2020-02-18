[nascar-xfinity-series-2020-schedule:-tv-assignments,-race-times,-dates,-tracks]

The Tennessean
Published 3: 51 p.m. CT Jan. 29, 2020 | Updated 1: 27 p.m. CT Feb. 18, 2020
The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series features plenty of race weekends alongside the Cup series. But don’t forget to check on the television listings during August, as NBC televises the Summer Olympics.
Regular season
All times Central.
February 15 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300
Daytona International Speedway
Winner: Noah Gragson
February 22 — Boyd Gaming 300
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
February 29 — California 300
Auto Club Speedway
3 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
March 7 — NASCAR Xfinity Series 200
Phoenix Raceway
3 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
March 14 — Atlanta 250
Atlanta Motor Speedway
3 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
March 21 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Homestead
Homestead-Miami Speedway
2: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
March 28 — My Bariatric Solutions 300
Texas Motor Speedway
12 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
April 4 — Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco
Bristol Motor Speedway
12 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
April 25 — MoneyLion 300
Talladega Superspeedway
12 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
May 2 — Dover 200
Dover International Speedway
12: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
May 23 — Alsco 300
Charlotte Motor Speedway
12 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
May 30 — Mid-Ohio 170
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
12 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
June 6 — LTi Printing 250
Michigan International Speedway
12: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
June 13 — Iowa 250
Iowa Speedway
7: 30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1
June 20 — Chicagoland 300
Chicagoland Speedway
3 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
June 28 — Pocono Green 225
Pocono Raceway
11 a.m. | NBC Sports Network
July 4 — Indiana 250
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
12: 30 p.m. | NBC
July 10 — Alsco 300
Kentucky Speedway
6: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
July 18 — New Hampshire 200
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
August 1 — U.S. Cellular 250
Iowa Speedway
1 p.m. | CNBC
August 8 — Henry 180
Road America
2 p.m. | CNBC
August 15 — Zippo 200 at The Glen
Watkins Glen International
2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
August 22 — Dover 300
Dover International Speedway
3 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
August 28 — Coca-Cola 250
Daytona International Speedway
6: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
September 5 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
Darlington Raceway
3 p.m. | NBC
September 11 — GoBowling 250
Richmond Raceway
7 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
Playoffs begin
Round of 12
September 18 — Food City 300
Bristol Motor Speedway
6: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
September 26 — Las Vegas 300
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
6: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
October 10 — Drive for the Cure 250
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
2: 30 p.m. | NBC
Round of 8
October 17 — Kansas Lottery 300
Kansas Speedway
2 p.m. | NBC
October 24 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300
Texas Motor Speedway
2: 30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
October 31 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
7 p.m. | NBC Sports Network
Championship 4
November 7 — Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200
Phoenix Raceway
3 p.m. | NBC Sports Network