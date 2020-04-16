NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace to Kyle Larson, I Forgive You N-Word Incident

Breaking News

Bubba Wallace – The driver at NASCAR’s African-American level – says he is talking Kyle Larson about his N-word incident … and accepted his apology.

26-year-old Wallace says Larson called her on the phone 5 minutes after using the slur on Sunday night during an iRacing public event streamed on Twitch.

After ignoring several calls, Wallace said he finally received a FaceTime from Larson the next day, so they could say “face to face.”

“We had a good conversation, her apology was sincere. She lost her emotions and pride.”

Wallace says, “We talked about why he chose to use that language and I shared my thoughts. I told him, it was very easy for him to use the word and he had to do better and get it in his vocabulary. “

“There is no place for that word in the world. I do not resent him, and I believe that he, along with the rest of the people, deserves a second chance, and deserves space for improvement.”

“I wish him and his family no better. And, I’m more than willing to work with him to address diversity and inclusion in our sport.”

Wallace also explains why the word is so bothersome – and nowhere in any part of society … especially NASCAR.

“That’s not a word. There is a ton of negative connotations behind the word. It doesn’t matter if someone uses it in a hurtful way or not. The word brings up a lot of terrible memories for people. and family and bring them back to a time that WE as a community and human beings have been trying our hardest to get from. “

“The sport has made resistance to this stereotype one of the top priorities. NASCAR is doing what it can to avoid the labels’ racist and redneck sport.” Diversity and equality are a top priority for every team’s sport, every car. , each member of staff and staff. To say that, it hurts to see the African-American community immediately throw NASCAR under the bus with ‘I’m not surprised it’s NASCAR.’ “

He added, “NASCAR, and it could be a better way for us to be represented in the last couple of weeks. As the person with the greatest voice on this topic in our sport, it’s hard for me to say because I didn’t think we were here. “

For his part, Larson released a public video apology – but it didn’t save his job or sponsors.

But now with Wallace’s backing, you would think someone would give him a second chance that Wallace said he deserved it.