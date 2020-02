[nashville-area-high-school-basketball-district-tournament-brackets]

Division I

Class A

District 6-A

at Livingston Academy

Monday: Girls: Monterey vs. Gordonsville, 6 p.m.; Jackson County vs. Trousdale County, 7: 30 p.m.

Tuesday: Boys: Clarkrange vs. Pickett County, 6 p.m.; Trousdale County vs. Jackson County, 7: 30 p.m.

Wednesday: Girls: Jackson Co.-Trousdale Co. winner vs. Clay County, 6 p.m.; Monterey-Gordonsville winner vs. Red Boiling Springs, 7: 30 p.m.

Thursday: Boys: Trousdale Co.-Jackson Co. winner vs. Gordonsville, 6 p.m.; Clarkrange-Pickett Co. winner vs. Red Boiling Springs, 7: 30 p.m.

Friday: Girls: (Monterey-Gordonsville winner)-Red Boiling Springs winner vs. Clarkrange, 6 p.m.; (Jackson Co.-Trousdale Co. winner)-Clay Co. winner vs. Pickett Co., 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Boys: (Clark; range-Pickett Co. winner)-Red Boiling Springs winner vs. Clay County, 6 p.m.; (Trousdale Co.-Jackson Co. winner)-Gordonsville winner vs. Monterey, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7: 30 p.m.

District 7-A

Tuesday: Girls: Valor at KIPP, 6 p.m.; Knowledge Academies at LEAD Academy, 6 p.m. Boys: STEM at Valor, 7: 30 p.m.

at Merrol Hyde

Friday: Girls: Knowledge-LEAD winner vs. STEM, 4 p.m.; Valor-KIPP winner vs. Merrol Hyde, 7 p.m. Boys: STEM-Valor winner vs. LEAD Academy, 5: 30 p.m.; KIPP at Merrol Hyde, 8: 30 p.m.

Saturday: Girls: Consolation, (Knowledge-LEAD winner)-STEM loser vs. (Valor-KIPP winner)-Merrol Hyde loser, 3 p.m.; Championship, (Knowledge-LEAD winner)-STEM winner vs. (Valor-KIPP winner)-Merrol Hyde winner, 6 p.m. Boys: Consolation, (STEM-Valor winner)-LEAD loser vs. KIPP-Merrol Hyde loser, 4: 30 p.m.; Championship, (STEM-Valor winner)-LEAD winner vs. KIPP-Merrol Hyde winner, 8 p.m.

District 8-A

at Huntland

Monday: Girls: Cornersville vs. Eagleville, 6 p.m.; Cascade vs. Fayetteville, 7: 30 p.m.

Tuesday: Boys: Cornersville vs. Moore County, 6 p.m.; Huntland vs. Cascade, 7: 30 p.m.

Wednesday: Girls: Cascade-Fayetteville winner vs. Huntland, 6 p.m.; Cornersville-Eagleville winner vs. Moore County, 7: 30 p.m.

Thursday: Boys: Huntland-Cascade winner vs. Eagleville, 6 p.m.; Cornersville-Moore Co. winner vs. Fayetteville, 7: 30 p.m.

Friday: Girls: Consolation, (Cascade-Fayetteville winner)-Huntland loser vs. (Cornersville-Eagleville winner)-Moore Co. loser, 6 p.m.; Championship, (Cascade-Fayetteville winner)-Huntland winner vs. (Cornersville-Eagleville winner)-Moore Co. winner, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Boys: (Huntland-Cascade winner)-Eagleville loser vs. (Cornersville-Moore Co. winner)-Fayetteville loser, 6 p.m.; (Huntland-Cascade winner)-Eagleville winner vs. (Cornersville-Moore Co. winner)-Fayetteville winner, 7: 30 p.m.

District 9-A

Monday: Girls: Jo Byrns vs. East Robertson, 6 p.m.; Boys: East Robertson vs. Jo Byrns boys, 7: 30 p.m.

Tuesday: Girls: McEwen vs. Houston County, 6 p.m.; Boys: McEwen vs. Houston County, 7: 30 p.m.

Friday: Girls: Consolation, Jo Byrns-East Robertson loser vs. McEwen-Houston Co. loser, 6 p.m.; Championship, Jo Byrns-East Robertson winner vs. McEwen-Houston Co. winner, 7 p.m.. Boys: Consolation: Jo Byrns-East Robertson loser vs. McEwen-Houston Co. loser, 5: 30 p.m.; Championship, Jo Byrns-East Robertson winner vs. McEwen-Houston Co. winner, 8: 30 p.m.

District 10-A

at Mt. Pleasant

Tuesday: Girls: Mt. Pleasant vs. Culleoka, 6 p.m.; Boys: Hampshire vs. Culleoka, 7: 30 p.m.

Thursday: Girls: Santa Fe vs. Richland, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant-Culleoka winner vs. Hampshire, 7: 30 p.m.

Friday: Boys: Richland vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.; Hampshire-Culleoka winner vs. Santa Fe, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Girls: Consolation, Santa Fe-Richland loser vs. (Mt. Pleasant-Culleoka winner)-Hampshire loser, 6 p.m.; Championship, Santa Fe-Richland winner vs. (Mt. Pleasant-Culleoka winner)-Hampshire winner, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 24: Boys: Consolation, Richland-Mt. Pleasant loser vs. (Hampshire-Culleoka winner)-Santa Fe loser, 6 p.m.; Championship, Richland-Mt. Pleasant winner vs. (Hamphire-Culleoka winner)-Santa Fe winner, 7: 30 p.m.

District 12-A

Monday: Girls: Perry Co. at Wayne Co., 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Girls: Frank Hughes at Collinwood, 6 p.m.; Boys: Frank Hughes at Collinwood, 7: 30 p.m.; Wayne County at Perry County, 7 p.m.

at Wayne County

Friday: Girls: Perry Co.-Wayne Co. winner vs. Loretto, 3: 30 p.m.; Frank Hughes-Collinwood winner vs. Summertown, 6: 30 p.m. Boys: Frank Hughes-Collinwood winner vs. Loretto, 5 p.m.; Wayne Co.-Perry Co. winner vs. Summertown, 8 p.m.

Feb. 22: Girls: Consolation, (Perry Co.-Wayne Co. winner)-Loretto loser vs. (Frank Hughes-Collinwood winner)-Summertown loser, 3 p.m.; Championship, (Perry Co.-Wayne Co. winner)-Loretto winner vs. (Frank Hughes-Collinwood winner)-Summertown winner, 6 p.m.; Boys: Consolation: (Frank Hughes-Collinwood winner)-Loretto loser vs. (Wayne Co.-Perry Co. winner)-Summertown loser, 4: 30 p.m.; Championship, (Frank Hughes-Collinwood winner)-Loretto winner vs. (Wayne Co.-Perry Co. winner)-Summertown winner, 7: 30 p.m.

Class AA

District 12-AA

Monday: Girls: Community at Giles County; Central Magnet at Forrest

Tuesday: Boys: Central Magnet at Marshall County; Forrest at Giles County

at Marshall County

Thursday: Girls: Community-Giles Co. winner vs. Nolensville, 6 p.m.; Central Magnet-Forrest winner vs. Marshall County, 7: 30 p.m.

Friday: Boys: Central Magnet-Marshall Co. winner vs. Community, 6 p.m.; Forrest-Giles Co. winner vs. Nolensville, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, (Community-Giles Co. winner)-Nolensville loser vs. (Central Magnet-Forrest winner)-Marshall Co. loser, 6 p.m.; Championship, (Community-Giles Co. winner)-Nolensville winner vs. (Central Magnet-Forrest winner)-Marshall Co. winner, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, (Central Magnet-Marshall Co. winner)-Community loser vs. (Forrest-Giles Co. winner)-Nolensville loser, 6 p.m.; Championship, (Central Magnet-Marshall Co. winner)-Community winner vs. (Forrest-Giles Co. winner)-Nolensville winner, 7: 30 p.m.

Class AAA

District 7-AAA

at Stewarts Creek

Monday: Girls: Smyrna vs. Rockvale, 6 p.m.; La Vergne vs. Siegel, 7: 30 p.m.

Tuesday: Boys: Rockvale vs. Riverdale, 6 p.m.; Stewarts Creek vs. Smyrna, 7: 30 p.m.

Wednesday: Girls: Smyrna-Rockvale winner vs. Oakland, 6 p.m.; La Vergne-Siegel winner vs. Stewarts Creek, 7: 30 p.m.

Thursday: Boys: Rockvale-Riverdale winner vs. La Vergne, 6 p.m.; Stewarts Creek-Smyrna winner vs. Oakland, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Girls: (Smyrna-Rockvale winner)-Oakland winner vs. Blackman, 2 p.m.; (La Vergne-Siegel winner)-Stewarts Creek winner vs. Riverdale, 3: 30 p.m. Boys: (Rockvale-Riverdale winner)-La Vergne winner vs. Blackman, 5 p.m.; (Stewarts Creek-Smyrna winner)-Oakland winner vs. Siegel, 6: 30 p.m.

Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb 25: Boys: Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7: 30 p.m.

District 8-AAA

Saturday: Boys: Lawrence Co. at Shelbyville, 4 p.m.; Columbia at Shelbyville, 6 p.m.

at Lincoln County

Monday: Boys: Columbia vs. Franklin County, 6 p.m.; Lawrence Co.-Shelbyville winner vs. Lincoln County, 7: 30 p.m.

Tuesday: Girls: Franklin County vs. Lincoln County, 6 p.m.; Columbia-Shelbyville winner vs. Tullahoma, 7: 30 p.m.

Thursday: Columbia-Franklin Co. winner vs. Coffee County, 6 p.m.; (Lawrence Co.-Shelbyville winner)-Lincoln Co. winner vs. Tullahoma, 7: 30 p.m.

Friday: Girls: Franklin Co.-Lincoln Co. winner vs. Coffee County, 6 p.m.; (Columbia-Shelbyville) winner-Tullahoma winner vs. Lawrence County, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Boys: Consolation, 2 p.m.; Championship, 3: 30 p.m.; Girls: Consolation, 5: 30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

District 12-AAA

Tuesday: Girls: Glencliff at McGavock; Overton at Hillwood; Boys: Hillwood at Glencliff; Antioch at Overton.

at Cane Ridge

Friday: Girls: Glencliff-McGavock winner vs. Antioch, 4 p.m.; Overton-Hillwood winner vs. Hunters Lane, 7 p.m.; Boys: Hillwood-Glencliff winner vs. Hunters Lane, 5: 30 p.m.; Overton-Hillwood winner vs. McGavock, 8: 30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Girls: (Glencliff-McGavock-winner)-Antioch winner vs. Hillsboro, 4 p.m.; (Overton-Hillwood winner)-Hunters Lane winner vs. Cane Ridge, 7 p.m.; Boys: (Hillwood-Glencliff winner)-Hunters Lane winner vs. Cane Ridge, 5: 30 p.m. (Overton-Hillwood winner)-McGavock winner vs. Hillsboro, 8: 30 p.m.

Feb. 24: Girls, Consolation, 6 p.m.; Boys: Consolation, 7: 30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Girls, Championship, 6 p.m.; Boys, Championship, 7: 30 p.m.

Division II-A

District 3

Monday: Girls: Webb School 56, Zion Christian 36; Boys: Zion Christian 70, Providence Christian 63

Tuesday: Girls: CPA 76, Webb School 48; MTCS 48, Grace Christian 43; Providence Christian 43, Columbia Academy 27

Wednesday: Girls: FRA 51, BGA 37;; Boys: Webb 92, Zion Christian 38; BGA 62, FRA 52; Columbia Academy 92, Grace Christian 66; CPA 96, MTCS 61

at Columbia Academy

Friday: Girls: CPA 38, MTCS 36; FRA 72, PCA 47. Boys: Webb 79, BGA 62; CPA 96, Columbia Academy 61.

Saturday: Girls: Third-place game, MTCS vs. PCA, 4 p.m.; Championship, CPA vs. FRA, 7: 30 p.m.; Boys: Third-place game, BGA vs. Columbia Academy, 5: 30 p.m.; Championship, Webb vs. CPA, 8: 30 p.m.

District 4

Monday: Girls: Mt. Juliet Christian 43, Friendship Christian 36; Boys: Friendship 67, Mt. Juliet Christian 41

Tuesday: Girls: Clarksville Academy 54, MJCA 37; Davidson Academy 59, USN 53; Goodpasture 60, DCA 16; Nashville Christian 51, Ezell-Harding 24

Wednesday: Boys: Goodpasture 85, Friendship Christian 40; Clarksville Academy 44, Nashville Christian 42; Davidson Academy 62, Ezell-Harding 23; DCA 47, USN 35

at Donelson Christian Academy

Friday: Girls: Clarksville Academy 58, Davidson Academy 55; Goodpasture 38, Nashville Christian 32. Boys: Goodpasture 68, Clarksville Academy 52; Davidson Academy 56, DCA 44

Saturday: Girls: Third-place game, Davidson Academy vs. Nashville Christian, 4 p.m.; Championship game, Clarksville Academy vs. Goodpasture, 7 p.m. Boys: Third-place game, Clarksville Academy vs. DCA; 5: 30 p.m.; Championship, Goodpasture vs. Davidson Academy, 8: 30 p.m.