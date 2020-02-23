[nashville-area-high-school-basketball-postseason-roundup-from-saturday]

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean Published 3: 34 a.m. CT Feb. 23, 2020

Here is a look at Saturday’s high school basketball postseason action:

District 6-A

Boys

Clay County 54, Pickett County 50: Grant Strong led Clay County with 25 points in the District 6-A semifinals. Zach Amonett had 28 points for Pickett County in the loss.

District 10-A

Girls

Richland 54, Hampshire 50: Jesse Jennings scored a game-high 33 points and scored 25 in the first half to lead Richland to its fourth straight District 10-A championship. Sisters Alli and Kristen Garner added eight and seven respectively for Richland.

Sisters Karlee and Kortney Rowland led Hampshire with 19 and 12 points respectively.

District 12-A

Girls

Loretto 56, Summertown 40: Karly Weathers scored 23 points to lead Loretto to the District 12-A championship. Ansley Burleson had 13 points for Summertown.

Wayne County 47, Collinwood 42: Kelly Baugus led Wayne County with 17 points in the District 12-A consolation game. Asia Kelly scored 13 points for Collinwood.

Boys

Loretto 68, Summertown 48: Tennessee baseball signee Blake Tidwell had 21 points for Loretto to lead the Mustangs to the District 12-A championship. Gavin Burleson scored 24 points for Summertown.

Perry County 76, Collinwood 67: Tyler Dudley had 33 points in Perry County’s win in the District 12-A consolation.

District 7-AAA

Boys

Blackman 62, Riverdale 51: Santonio McDaniel and C.J. Johnson scored 11 points each in a loss to Blackman.

District 8-AAA

Girls

Coffee County 52, Tullahoma 40: Bella Vinson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead Coffee County to the District 8-AAA championship. Kailyn Farrell led Tullahoma with 23 points.

District 9-AAA

Boys

Mt. Juliet 60, Gallatin 31: Will Pruitt and Gage Wells led Mt. Juliet with 16 points each.

District 10-AAA

Boys

Clarksville 57, Henry County 44: Nick Keener had three 3-pointers and 17 points and J.J. Wheat added 14 points for Clarksville to lead the Wildcats into the District 10-AAA championship game. John Odoms scored 20 points for Henry County.

District 11-AAA

Girls

Page 52, Summit 38: McKenzie Cochran scored 17 points to lead Page to the District 11-AAA championship. Teammates Lili Wilken and Delaney Noe added 14 and 13 respectively.

Boys

Franklin 58, Brentwood 46: Reed Kemp scored 18 points and dished out five assists to help stun top-seed Brentwood and send the Bruins to the consolation game.

Teammate Connor Beavon scored 12 points and Aidan Smylie added 11. Brentwood plays Dickson County at 7: 30 p.m. Tuesday at Independence in the District 11-AAA championship.

District 12-AAA

Girls

Cane Ridge 78, Hunters Lane 34: Charlee Floyd led Cane Ridge with 15 points. Eunique Hassell scored 11 points for Hunters Lane. Cane Ridge advanced to Tuesday’s championship with the win and will play Hillsboro at 6 p.m.

Hillsboro 73, McGavock 35: Cori Allen scored 19 points to lead Hillsboro. Jada Johnson had 14 points for McGavock.

Boys

Cane Ridge 76, Hunters Lane 33: Brandon Miller led Cane Ridge with 21 points. Asa Hardaway had 10 points for Hunters Lane.

McGavock 72, Hillsboro 58: Zion Hicks scored 24 points in McGavock’s win. JP Pegues and Jalen Macon had 12 points each for Hillsboro.

Division II-A

Middle Region

Girls

Goodpasture 47, Clarksville Academy 36: Lee signee Ally Welfel scored 17 points to lead the Lady Cougars to the Middle Region championship title. Teammate Hadleigh Wharton added 14 in the win. Mercer signee Sydneey Boykin scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the second half for Clarksville Academy.

Nashville Christian 54, CPA 48: Karmen Drake scored a team-high 20 points in the Middle Region consolation win. Teammate Riley O’Connor added 14. Dartmouth signee Carrington Washburn, a Division II-A Miss Basketball finalist, scored 21 points and hit four 3-pointers in the loss. Teammate Susannah Matthews added 10.

Boys

Goodpasture 50, Davidson Academy 46: Freshman Isaiah West scored 17 and teammate PJay Smith had 16 to lead the Cougars to the Middle Region championship seven days after Davidson Academy beat Goodpasture for the district championship.

Teammate Cooper Pennington added 13 points.

MJ Trotter and Isaiah Shaw led Davidson Academy with 14 points apiece.

Webb 77, CPA 65: JJ Platt scored a game-high 30 points and Jordan Jenkins added 22 in the Feet’s in the Middle Region consolation game. Jordan Dewalt and Braden Zapp led CPA with 15 points apiece.

Regular season

Girls

Pope John Paul II 42, Father Ryan 34: Ashley Malone had 19 points for Pope John Paul II in the win.