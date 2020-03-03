nashville-area-high-school-basketball-roundup:-brentwood,-page-girls-each-hit-10-3-pointers-in-region-semifinal-wins

Amelia Osgood scored a game-high 28 points and Brentwood hit 10 3-pointers to pull away from Cane Ridge with a 70-50 win Monday night in a Region 6-AAA semifinal at Overton.

Osgood was 10-of-10 from the free throw line in the game and also grabbed five rebounds.

Brentwood (27-2) faces Page (28-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Overton in the Region 6-AAA championship game. It marks the two teams’ fourth meeting this season.

Both Williamson County programs advance to a Class AAA sectional game on Saturday by reaching the region final. All region champions host a sectional game while the runner-up goes on the road.

Delaney Trushel hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and twin sister Emily Trushel added 15 points for the Lady Bruins.

A’Niya Young and Jeremanisha McGaughy each recorded double-doubles in the season-ending loss for Cane Ridge (21-11).

Young had 22 points and 15 rebounds while McGaughy had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Page 82, Hillsboro 52: Olivia Wilson scored a game-high 28 points and teammate McKenzie Cockran scored 24 points to lead the Lady Patriots to the Region 6-AAA semifinal win at Overton.

Page hit 10 3-pointers in the game, including seven in the first half. Lili Wilken hit three 3-pointers and had 15 points and Delaney Noe added 11 points with three 3-pointers.

Freshman Cori Allen had a team-high 20 points for Hillsboro (18-10). That included 13 points in the second half. Teammate Latisha Parrish added 10.

Region 5-AAA

Beech 57, Rossview 48: Deshiya Hoosier scored a game-high 23 points and Bri Ellis added 13 in the Region 5-AAA semifinal.

Ever Walker and Kayla Gilmore scored 14 apiece in the loss for Rossview (26-4).

Beech (27-3) plays Lebanon (28-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Springfield in the Region 5-AAA championship. Lebanon has handed two of Beech’s three losses, including the District 9-AAA championship game.

Lebanon 65, Northwest 26: Allissa Mulaski scored a game-high 29 points and hit five 3-pointers in the Region 5-AAA semifinal rout. Mulaski also was 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Teammate Addie Porter had 13 points

Lebanon had nine different players score in the game

Ta’Mia Scott led Northwest with nine points.

Region 4-AAA

Blackman 46, Riverdale 42: Victoria Page scored 19 points and Iyana Moore had 13 points in the win over the Lady Warriors in the Region 4-AAA semifinals at Lawrence County. It marked the third win over Riverdale (19-12) this season.

Blackman (25-7) plays Tullahoma (25-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 4-AAA championship.

Notre Dame signee Alasia Hayes scored a game-high 26 points for Riverdale in her final high school game.

Tullahoma 52, Oakland 47: Julia Duncan scored 18 points to lead Tullahoma to the Region 4-AAA semifinal win and into the championship. Claira McGowan led Oakland with 19 points.

Region 6-AA

Nolensville 65, Stewart Co. 44: Zoe Piller recorded a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Region 6-AA semifinal. Trevecca signee Grace Baird hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points with five assists. Teammate Parker Leftwich had 12 points and four assists.

Nolensville (25-4) plays Marshall County (19-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Community in the region championship. Marshall County beat Creek Wood 53-42 in their semifinal.

Kaitlyn Bramlett scored 14 points to lead Stewart County.

Region 5-AA

Maplewood 45, White House Heritage 42: Larose Morrow scored 13 points to help lead the Lady Panthers to the Region 5-AA semifinal win. Teammates Zariah Cameron and Renetta Watson scored 11 and 10 points respectively for Maplewood.

Maplewood led by as many as 15 with 6: 36 remaining before the Lady Patriots began trimming the lead.

Maplewood (29-5) plays Westmoreland (29-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Maplewood in the region championship. Westmoreland defeated defending Class AA state champion Cheatham County 42-34 in its semifinal.

Staten Holmes and Kelsey Russell scored 12 points each for White House Heritage. And Alex Green added 11.

Region 4-AA

Macon Co. 67, DeKalb Co. 35: Miss Basketball finalist Keeley Carter, a Trevecca signee, scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Region 4-AA semifinal rout.

UT Martin commitment Jalynn Gregory added 13 points and dished out six assists. And teammate Marah King had 11 points.

Macon County (30-1) plays Upperman (27-5) at 8: 30 p.m. Tuesday at Tennessee Tech in the region championship. Macon County, which has won 28 straight games, has defeated the Lady Bees three times this season.

Kadee Ferrell led DeKalb County with 11 points.

Upperman 41, York Institute 18: Torie Brooks scored 16 points and had six steals in a Region 4-AA semifinal to lead the Lady Bees into the championship game. Miss Basketball finalist Reagan Hurst added 11 points and three steals with three assists.

Haylee Johnson led York with nine points.

Region 6-A

Loretto 77, McKenzie 41: Karly Weathers led Loretto with 18 points and was 4-of-7 from the 3-point line. Teammates Kensey Weathers and Victoria Chadwell added 14 and 13 points respectively and Raven Chance had 11.

Ten different Lady Mustangs scored in the game.

Loretto (27-3) has won 12 straight games entering Wednesday’s region championship with Huntingdon, a 50-48 winner over Summertown.

Region 4-A

Eagleville 63, Huntland 44: Makayla Moates scored a team-high 23 points in the Region 4-A semifinals. Teammate Haylee Ferguson added 18 points for the Lady Eagles (17-15) and Lizzy Thompson had 14.

Eagleville plays Moore County (20-13) in the Region 4-A championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eagleville.

Region 3-A

Clarkrange 63, Red Boiling Springs 39: Twin sisters Kassie Monday and Kaylie Monday scored 23 and 17 points respectively in the Region 3-A semifinal win.

Clarkrange (29-4) hit seven 3-pointers in the game. The Lady Buffaloes play Pickett County at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Livingston Academy in the region championship. Pickett County defeated Trousdale County 64-50 in its semifinal.

Clarkrange has defeated Pickett County three times this season.