[nashville-area-ladies-high-college-basketball-midstate-rankings]

Here’s a appear at the top rated 10 Nashville-area ladies high college basketball teams, as rated by the Usa Nowadays Sporting activities Network.

1. Ensworth (23-) – The Lady Tigers just take a 39-match earn streak into the last week of the Division II-AA standard time. Last 7 days: No. one.

2. Brentwood (22-1) – Twin sisters Delaney and Emily Trushel are averaging 16 and 12.six points a activity, respectively, moving into the District 11-AAA event. Previous week: No. 2.

three. Macon County (26-1) – Miss Basketball finalist Keeley Carter was named the District 8-AA MVP for the Tigerettes, who are the No. one seed in the District 8-AA tournament. Very last week: No. three.

4. Blackman (23-5) – The Girl Blaze are the No. one seed in the District seven-AAA tournament and enter the postseason with a 14-activity earn streak. Previous week: No. 6.

five. Web site (23-two) – The Woman Patriots will be the second seed in the District 11-AAA tournament with their only losses coming in opposition to Brentwood. Past 7 days: No. seven.

six. Beech (23-two) – The Girl Buccaneers experienced their 16-video game earn streak snapped 47-40 to Lebanon to pressure a common-time tie for 1st put in District 9-AAA with the Woman Blue Devils. Very last week: No. four.

7. Brentwood Academy (19-seven) – The Woman Eagles shed 43-38 to Father Ryan for their second loss in three online games. Last 7 days: No. 5.

8. Nolensville (21-4) – The Lady Knights wrapped up a fantastic year in District 12-AA and have received 11 straight getting into postseason enjoy. Final week: No. 10.

9. Upperman (24-four) – The Girl Bees’ 52-match home get streak arrived to an end Friday in a decline to District eight-AA leader Macon County. Previous week: No. 9.

10. Clarkrange (25-4) – Twin sisters Kaylie and Kassie Monday have put together to averaged 30.9 points a sport for the Woman Buffaloes this year. Very last week: No. eight.

