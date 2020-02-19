[nashville-climate:-seasonal-roulette,-any-individual?-rain,-flood-advisories-give-way-to-prospect-of-snow.]

The Tennessean Published six: 57 a.m. CT June 24, 2019 | Up to date eight: 42 p.m. CT Feb. 18, 2020

Soon after a soggy start off to the week in Nashville, a flood advisory for the Cumberland River will continue to be in result until 6 p.m. Wednesday, in accordance to the Nationwide Climate Assistance.

“Recent significant rainfall and drinking water releases from place dams will preserve the Cumberland River amounts higher this week,” the NWS reported.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the river was at 36.five toes. Action phase is a 35 feet while flood phase is at 41 feet. A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not poor ample to problem a warning but it may well result in significant inconvenience, according to the NWS.

Likelihood of rain will taper off overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. The rain will give way to colder weather and a probability of snow on Thursday.

“A rain and snow combine is feasible for considerably of the mid condition,” the NWS said. “Places across far southern middle Tennessee, as properly as the southern and central Cumberland Plateau, may possibly see a longer duration of snowfall.”

Friday will keep on being chilly, but also bring the return of crystal clear, sunny skies that will carry on into the weekend.

Three day forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with the sun peeking out later on. Significant 51 Low 34.

Thursday: Chance of rain and snow between 7 a.m. and one p.m. Higher 43 Minimal 24.

Friday: Sunny and marginally breezy. Substantial 43 Very low 27.

