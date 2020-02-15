[nashville-climate:-what-did-we-get-president-washington-for-his-birthday?-rain.]

Near Nashville temperature forecast for Feb. 15 and the coming 7 days. The Tennessean

It’s chilly exterior, but you must in all probability delight in the sun although we have nevertheless obtained it.

Rain in is feasible on Sunday and possible on Monday night time and Tuesday, according to the most current Nashville forecast from the National Weather Support.

Meteorologists count on the probability of showers to get to 80% on President’s Working day with the possibility of a thunderstorm hanging following midnight. (Sorry, George.)

But, luckily, it won’t be frigid rain. After dropping into the teenagers on Saturday early morning, temperatures are predicted to rebound on Sunday and maintain continuous for at minimum the to start with fifty percent of the 7 days. Daytime highs are envisioned to be in the mid-50s to mid-60s, with night time time lows in the very low 40s and large 30s.

Sunday: Significant 54, very low 41, 20% opportunity of rain in between 11 am and seven pm.

Monday, President’s Day: Significant 64, lower 55, 80% probability of rain, doable thunderstorm right after midnight

Tuesday: Higher 62, reduced 37, 80% likelihood of rain throughout the working day, 20% at evening

Nashville temperature radar

