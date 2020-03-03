nashville-election-fee-surveying-polling-sites-for-tornado-damage-alternate-websites-announced

Officers with the Nashville election fee commenced operate right away to ascertain if any polling sites have been damaged by a twister that leveled significant swaths of the metropolis.

With hours to go right up until voting was set to commence on Tremendous Tuesday, the scope of the problems remained unclear.

Jeff Roberts, the administrator of elections, claimed his workforce was nevertheless attempting to pinpoint the twister’s path, whilst he had studies of electrical power outages at some areas.

“We are continue to in the system of attempting to collect information and facts,” he stated at about 2: 40 a.m.

If any polling sites need to be closed, voters in people precincts can go to the election commission business at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike or the Howard Workplace Building at 700 Next Ave. S.

This story will be up to date as a lot more details will become offered.

