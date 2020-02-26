nashville-factors-to-do:-neighborhood-working-day-at-fort-negley,-absolutely-free-songs-and-good-income

Near

There will be free concerts, superior revenue and a excellent prospect to get outdoor this week in Nashville.

Community day at Fort Negley

If you have not been to Fort Negley Park, Saturday would be a terrific time to go for a local community day filled with free of charge pursuits for people and record buffs.

“We are going to have President Lincoln and U.S. troops, hands-on fossil activities led by a geologist, absolutely free wildflower seed packets so individuals can start off their own pollinator back garden, and we’ll be encouraging people to acquire the new NashvilleSites.org mobile tour of the park,” reported Tracy Harris, the park’s training and applications professional.

The totally free pursuits, together with foodstuff trucks, are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, 1100 Fort Negley Blvd.

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Final SlideSubsequent Slide

The continues to be of this 156-calendar year-previous Civil War fort, which was the biggest and most essential fort constructed just after Nashville fell in 1862, has a visitor center that gives interpretive exhibits, interactive contact screens, artifact shows and movies about the Civil War and the fort.

From August as a result of December 1862, additional than two,700 conscript laborers, escaped slaves and free of charge black people constructed Fort Negley atop St. Cloud Hill as component of a substantial Union fortification system. During the Struggle of Nashville, Dec. 15-16, 1864, the fort’s artillery aided in driving off Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood’s forces.

Aspects: nashville.gov/parks

Sara Sells warehouse sale

The monthly Sara Sells warehouse sale of significant-end home furniture, property decor, lighting, rugs and a lot more at 40%-60% off retail pricing is established for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and one-4 p.m. Sunday at 8436 Horton Highway in College Grove.

Facts: sarasells.com or sign up for the Sarah Sells (Nashville) team on Fb

Dollars-saving tips, delivered to your inbox: Indicator up for the Ms. Low-cost e-newsletter

New music for Seniors

The New music for Seniors no cost daytime live performance series characteristics Outdated Crow Medicine Display founder Ketch Secor in a concert at midday Wednesday at Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike. Secor, who is also an author and place tunes historian, appeared in the Ken Burns documentary, “State Songs.” Wednesday’s display is cost-free but you need to RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Information: musicforseniors.org

Other cost-free concert events

The Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra, which is a volunteer neighborhood orchestra, has two cost-free performances this week. The live shows will investigate the musical types and culture of France in the 20th century, from the jazz roots of Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” to the impressionism of Debussy’s “La Mer” to solid contrasts in Poulenc’s “Gloria.”

The absolutely free concert events are four: 30 p.m. Sunday at Nashville Condition Neighborhood College or university, H- Developing at 120 White Bridge Highway and seven p.m. Tuesday at Croft Layout Middle Middle University at 482 Elysian Fields Road.

Particulars: nashvillephilharmonic.org

The Nashville Chapter of the American Guild of Organists has two totally free organ recitals in March, which include just one at 7: 30 p.m. Monday featuring organist Monica Czausz at Covenant Presbyterian Church and one particular featuring Wyatt Smith at seven: 30 p.m. March 30 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Specifics: nashvilleago.org

Very last probability for Madame Tussauds lower price

Saturday is the final working day Tennessee residents can go to Madame Tussauds at Opry Mills for only $10 additionally tax with evidence of ID. The price is more than 50% off walk-up admission.

Details: madametussauds.com/nashville

Lifelong mastering signups

Vanderbilt’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, open up to those 50 and older, has a spring session that runs March 22 by way of early May well. Most lessons are $60 for the six-7 days collection, and scholarships are offered. Offerings contain: Race, Gender and Sports Mindfulness and Meditation How to Write a Memoir A Record of the Underground Railroad Great Conclusions, Overseas Coverage Discussion and All around the Earth in Six Weeks: Cultural Awareness Through Literature.

Particulars: vanderbilt.edu/olli or phone director Norma Clippard at 615-343-700.

The Key Lifelong Studying Lecture Collection at Vol Point out starts off March 13 and runs on Fridays via April 24. There are many lectures scheduled on Friday mornings. Enroll in one or all of the lectures for $59. The topics are “Wildflowers” “Safety Awareness” “Evaluating the Kennedy Presidency” “Believe it or not!” “The Attraction of Very little Women” “Tennessee and the 19th Amendment” and “Forensic Dentistry: Portion Two.”

Facts: volstate.edu/continuinged

Children’s consignment sales

Brentwood United Methodist Church’s kid’s consignment sale is Friday and Saturday at the church, 309 Franklin Highway in Brentwood.

Specifics: bumckidsale.net or 615-373-3663

The kids consignment sale at Otter Creek Church is Friday and Saturday at the church, 409 Franklin Road in Brentwood.

Aspects: ottercreeksale.com

The Floods of Duds sale is March 4-6 at Hendersonville United Methodist Church, at 217 E. Most important St. in Hendersonville.

Aspects: floodsofduds.com

The Brenthaven Consignment Sale is March five-seven at Brenthaven Church, 516 Franklin Road in Brentwood. In addition to the children’s merchandise, the sale accepts electronics and some home goods, in addition some grownup business enterprise garments and spring official dress in.

Details: myconsignmentsale.com/brenthaven

Encores and A lot more South’s children’s consignment sale is Saturday through March 8 in the previous Piggly Wiggly shop at 1022 Columbia Pike in Franklin.

Details: encoresconsignment.com

Reach Ms. Low cost at 615-259-8282 or [email protected] Observe her on Facebook at fb.com/mscheap, and at Tennessean.com/mscheap, and on Twitter @Ms_Affordable, and catch her each and every Thursday at 11 a.m. on WTVF-Channel 5’s “Talk of the City.”

Go through or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/life/shopping/ms-affordable/2020/02/26/nashville-items-do-fort-negley-free-songs-revenue-weekend/4855547002/