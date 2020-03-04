nashville-faculties-board-postpones-superintendent-interviews-owing-to-twister-destruction

Interviews for Metro Nashville Community Educational institutions superintendent candidates will be postponed as the city grapples with the devastation from a deadly overnight Tuesday tornado.

The district introduced Tuesday the board will cancel all interviews this week. Board Chair Anna Shepherd in the beginning predicted only two candidate interviews would have to be canceled.

But thanks to the point out of unexpected emergency, the remainder of the interviews will be postponed so the district can target on disaster restoration efforts. Candidate Shelley Redinger interviewed on Monday evening.

“A new routine will be unveiled following consultation with candidates and board associates to recognize the greatest dates and periods,” the information release explained.

District officials canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday since of twister harm all around the city and major electricity outages.

Nashville colleges reps are consulting with emergency management officials to identify the district timetable for the remainder of the 7 days, according to district spokesperson Sean Braisted. Some universities are nonetheless going through electrical power outages, Braisted claimed.

At least 3 Nashville schools were being broken soon after the right away storms, and Struggle and district directors surveyed the problems Tuesday morning with Mayor John Cooper.

Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary University sustained large exterior damage from the twister, which include a partly blown out wall, Braisted reported.

Braisted did not have a timeline for when the college would reopen and said the district is discussing relocation alternatives.

Meigs Tutorial Magnet and the Lockeland Design and style Center Elementary also sustained hurt, in accordance to Braisted.

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Display Captions Past SlideFuture Slide

Want to study a lot more tales like this? A subscription to a person of our Tennessee publications will get you unlimited entry to all the latest news and the potential to tap into stories, pictures and video clips from during the United states Right now Network’s 109 area websites.

Get to Jason Gonzales at [email protected] and on Twitter @ByJasonGonzales.

Study or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/instruction/2020/03/03/nashville-faculties-board-delays-superintendent-interviews-right after-twister/4939604002/