Nashville Global Airport is open right after the twister. Damaged John C. Tune Airport is not.

In the early early morning hours of Tuesday, Marc 3, a tornado devastated areas of downtown Nashville and Middle Tennessee. At least 24 people have been killed in the area, and cleanup will be ongoing for a number of days.

For persons unfamiliar with the spot and touring to Tunes Town following the storm, it is really good to inquire if the airport is in a position to take planes suitable now. Soon after all, loads of footage was revealed on national information broadcasts of hangars ripped aside and particles strewn all around a runway.

Those people pictures ended up from a smaller, reliever airport just to the west of downtown Nashville.

John C. Tune airport was weakened though Nashville Worldwide Airport was not.

John C. Tune Airport

John C. Tune Airport is situated in West Nashville, about eight miles from downtown and about a 17-mile push on the interstate from BNA.

Owned by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, it’s substantially smaller sized than its sister airport, possessing only 1 runway. It is really the busiest reliever airport in the state, according to spokeswoman Kym Gerlock. It presents flight teacher courses, flight simulation and helicopter pilot education, and caters to smaller aircraft than the professional jets that frequent BNA.

The airport “sustained sizeable injury” from the March 3 tornado. There have been no injuries, but quite a few hangars had been wrecked and power traces are down.

The community has been recommended to stay clear of the airport until finally even further notice.

BNA

Nashville Worldwide Airport – also identified by its call signal, BNA – is the region’s major travel hub. It really is owned by the Metropolitan Governement of Nashville and Davidson County, and operated by the MNAA.

Despite the fact that it can be positioned around Donelson, a neighborhood that was tough-hit by Tuesdays storm, the airport sustained no problems and is open.

“BNA was not impacted by the storms and is functioning usually,” Gerlock said.

Even though flight delays and cancellations are part of the travel video game and dependent on various factors, none of them will be thanks to the aftermath of the tornado.

