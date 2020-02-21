[nashville-lady-established-on-fireplace-in-december-dies-from-accidents,-officials-say]

Close Nashville Criminal offense Stoppers makes it possible for folks to anonymously post suggestions to crimes they may well have details about. Listed here are quite a few techniques you can submit a idea to Crime Stoppers.

A female who community authorities say was established on hearth by a different woman late past year has died, the Nashville Hearth Division declared Thursday.

Tabatha Michelle Blaylock. 50, had initially been transported to Vanderbilt College Professional medical Heart in crucial ailment right after the Dec. 30, incident in the 2300 block of Alameda Street around Meharry Clinical School.

She died on Feb.14, fire officials reported Thursday.

The office explained hearth investigators are requesting further information and facts and witnesses in link with the deadly hearth, the department noted on Thursday.

Earlier hearth investigators arrested Leila Dawson, 48, for placing hearth to Blaylock inside the duplex.

On the day of the fireplace, a person dialed 911 at 11: 45 a.m. to report a home on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene inside five minutes and found the victim seriously burned in the front lawn of the household, fire officers claimed. Paramedics transported her to the hospital’s melt away center.

Investigators said they determined that the sufferer was established on hearth within her home by Dawson. Online video from a neighboring residence demonstrates Dawson leaving the home with smoke coming out of the doorway as she backs out of the driveway.

Dawson, who faces aggravated arson and attempted criminal homicide charges, remained jailed Friday on $one million bond.

It was not quickly known if her tried murder charge experienced been upgraded.

Any person with data about this incident is urged to simply call the NFD Arson Hotline at: 615-862-5640 or State Arson Hotline at: 1-800-762-3017.

Arrive at Natalie Neysa Alund at [email protected] and adhere to her on Twitter @nataliealund.

Read or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/21/nashville-girl-established-on-hearth-in-december-dies-from-injuries/4829212002/