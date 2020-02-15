[nashville-law-enforcement:-2-adult-males-killed-in-dispute-during-drug-offer-in-kroger-parking-ton]

Close

Police say a disagreement around a marijuana deal led to the capturing loss of life of two men in Antioch on Friday night time.

De Arious A. Harris, 23, of Antioch, and Craige Strickland, 18, of Memphis, have been killed in the altercation that happened soon just before midnight in the parking ton of Kroger at 5319 Mount See Street, according to a Saturday news launch from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Witnesses who accompanied Harris to the meetup said the two men had organized to satisfy at the parking ton for a cannabis offer, according to MNPD. An altercation there led to an trade of gunfire, and detectives imagine the two adult men shot each other. Two guns ended up recovered.

Officers responding to the photographs fired get in touch with at the Kroger have been redirected to a close by Waffle Dwelling cafe in which Harris experienced been pushed pursuing the shooting. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced useless from a gunshot to the upper body.

Quickly just after, officers had been identified as to Nashville Basic Healthcare facility, where Strickland experienced been taken with a gunshot to the head. He was also pronounced dead.

MNPD South Precinct detectives are continuing to investigate.

