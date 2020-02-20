[nashville-law-enforcement-padlock-hermitage-house,-declare-it-‘public-nuisance’]

Emily R. West, The Tennessean Revealed nine: 30 a.m. CT Feb. 20, 2020 | Updated 9: 37 a.m. CT Feb. 20, 2020

A Hermitage property is now padlocked immediately after Metro Nashville law enforcement officers raided the residence and located 20 people today inside of.

Police officials wrote on social media the house at 365 Monaco Push would be regarded a “community nuisance.”

Law enforcement mentioned a murder had happened at the dwelling earlier, where Matthew Stewart, 22, died in July. Hermitage precinct officers had also created drug arrests at the house.

BREAKING: After dealing with a homicide and many drug issues at 365 Monaco Generate in Hermitage, enough is sufficient. Officers are now raiding the home & have identified approx 20 people today inside of. The put will be boarded up and padlocked as a general public nuisance later nowadays. pic.twitter.com/JK43QQgePc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 20, 2020

