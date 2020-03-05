nashville-location-high-college-basketball-roundup-from-wednesday’s-region-championships,-semifinals

Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean Released 12: 08 a.m. CT March five, 2020

Girls

Location three-A

Clarkrange 63, Pickett County 47: Kaylie Monday strike four 3-ideas and 19 details and her twin sister Kassie Monday included three 3-pointers and 17 points for Clarkrange (30-4) in the region championship. Abbi Bilbrey led Pickett County (28-4) with 16 details.

Area 4-A

Eagleville 43, Moore County 34: Haylee Ferguson scored 16 factors to guide Eagleville to the area championship get. Teammates Makayla Moates and Anna Grace Clement included 11 and nine respectively.

Location five-A

Richland 46, Jo Byrns 40: Jesse Jennings scored 25 factors in Richland’s 2nd straight area championship gain. Teammates Maggie Perry and Katie Garner scored 7 apiece for Richland (20-11). Brooke Dowlen led Jo Byrns (20-six) with 13 factors. Teammate Grayson Bryant experienced nine.

Location six-A

Loretto 60, Huntington 44: Karly Weathers led Loretto (28-3) with 18 points in the Woman Mustangs’ win in the area championship recreation. Brooke Butler scored 18 points for Huntingdon in the loss.

Location six-AA

Nolensville 68, Marshall County 33: Caymin Ladd strike four 3-pointers and scored 20 factors in the location championship rout. Teammate Zoe Piller experienced 14 factors and 8 rebounds. Trevecca signee Grace Baird experienced 13 details and Sydney Mickulin extra 10.

Place guard Parker Leftwich had 8 assists in the game.

Kelsey Keiler led Marshall County with 12 details off of four 3-pointers. Teammate Dionna Crutcher had 10.

Location four-AAA

Blackman 74, Tullahoma 38: Iyana Moore scored 25 factors and teammate Victoria Web site extra 24 in the Girl Blaze’s area championship acquire.

Boys

Hillsboro 70, Brentwood 66: Hillsboro held off Brentwood in time beyond regulation to achieve Friday’s region championship at Overton.

Darrow Parrish hit 6 of Hillsboro’s 10 three-ideas in the recreation, like five in the initial 50 %. Parrish finished the match with a workforce-large 24 factors. JP Pegues added 17 details and hit three three-ideas. And teammate Ryan Wilcox had 13.

Hillsboro had just 5 people score in the sport.

John Windley led Brentwood with 20 factors and strike three three-ideas in the decline. Jake Brock extra 18 off 6 3-tips. Brentwood hit 14 three-pointers in the activity.

Summit 66, Dickson County 53: Keaten Wade strike a few 3-pointers and scored 17 details to lead a balanced Summit scoring attack. 5 gamers completed in double figures for the Spartans, which reached the region championship.

Destin Wade had 13 factors. Caleb Jolley included 12 and the duo of Tre Carlton and Konata Wests each had 10.

Cade Purvine scored a activity-significant 20 points with four 3-tips to lead Dickson County. Teammate Jett Carter included 12.