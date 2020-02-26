nashville-person-dies-following-lebanon-pike-taking-pictures-mnpd-inquiring-community-for-information

Natalie Neysa Alund, The Tennessean Printed 11: 35 a.m. CT Feb. 26, 2020 | Up to date 11: 37 a.m. CT Feb. 26, 2020

A male found shot Tuesday night just south of downtown Nashville has died and law enforcement are inquiring the general public for assist in figuring out his killer.

Lindsey T. Lumpkin, 18, was observed by a citizen on the ground and wounded in the vicinity of the intersection of Mildred Shute Avenue and 1st Avenue South, in the vicinity of the city’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Healthcare Centre where by law enforcement mentioned he died early Wednesday.

His demise marks the city’s 13th felony murder so far this yr.

According to a preliminary investigation by South and Hermitage precincts detectives, Lumpkin was shot minutes previously outdoors the Shell market at 1501 Lebanon Pike.

Lumpkin, who arrived at the industry in a compact white SUV, bought out and approached a darkish sedan.

An argument ensued, which law enforcement claimed resulted in gunfire.

Lumpkin got back into the white SUV and each cars drove off.

The driver of the SUV traveled to Mildred Shute Avenue in which Lumpkin was dumped onto the floor. The SUV then sped off.

Later that night time, detectives located the SUV parked on Carroll Street in the Napier-Sudekum general public housing complicated and impounded the automobile.

Any person with facts about the circumstance is asked to speak to Criminal offense Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Criminal offense Stoppers can keep on being nameless and qualify for a reward.

