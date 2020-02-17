[nashville-place-boys-large-college-basketball-midstate-rankings]

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean Printed five: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 17, 2020

Here’s a appear at the major 10 Nashville-location boys higher university basketball groups, as rated by the United states Nowadays Sports Community.

one. Pearl-Cohn (19-three) – The Firebirds boast a Mr. Basketball finalist in Tyrone Marshall Jr. and a fantastic record in District 10-AA. Final week: No. two.

2. Mt. Juliet (22-3) – A 62-57 loss to Station Camp stored the Bears from an undefeated District 9-AAA season and snapped a 13-activity win streak. Final 7 days: No. 1.

three. Webb College (27-two) – The Feet ran to a 79-67 acquire in excess of CPA for the Division II-A District 3 championship guiding 28 points from JJ Platt and Jordan Jenkins. Final 7 days: No. three.

4. Blackman (20-three) – The Blaze avenged their lone District seven-AAA loss with a 48-32 gain in excess of Oakland in their common-time finale. Past 7 days: No. 4.

5. East Nashville (19-3) – The Eagles are the 2nd seed in the District 10-AA match behind Pearl-Cohn. Final 7 days: No. 5.

6. Siegel (22-6) – The Stars’ gain overall is the most since compiling 31 wins and reaching the Class AAA state match in 2014. Past 7 days: No. eight.

seven. Brentwood Academy (18-five) – The Eagles can acquire the Division II-AA Middle Region title with a gain at MBA on Thursday. Past week: No. nine.

eight. Summit (17-five) – The Spartans wrap up the common period at Dickson County on Tuesday. Final 7 days: No. 10.

9. MBA (19-six) – The Huge Pink split with rival Ensworth soon after the Tigers won the second conference 68-61. Final 7 days: No. 6.

10. Cane Ridge (21-9) – The Ravens are 13-two considering that January and clinched the top rated seed in District 12-AAA with a 69-60 win more than Hillsboro. Past week: Not rated.

