[nashville-points-to-do:-flea-sector,-night-industry,-new-music-and-exciting-for-the-kiddos]

This February weekend delivers flea market exciting, farmers market place festivities, some superior music and plenty for the kiddos to do, much too.

Flea industry weekend

The Nashville Flea Current market is Friday by Sunday in the new indoor/out of doors Expo Middle at The Fairgrounds Nashville. Flea market officials count on additional than 400 dealers and one,066 booths at the February market. Admission is absolutely free, but parking (which is certain to turn into additional challenging as the soccer challenge develops) is $5. Hours are eight a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Particulars: thefairgrounds.com/fleamarket or contact 615-862-5016

Evening Market at Nashville Farmers’ Sector

The 3rd Friday is normally Evening Current market at the Nashville Farmers’ Marketplace, and the February concept is “Wear Nashville,” with about a dozen distributors supplying exclusive artisan apparel and jewellery.

Night time Current market several hours are 5-9 p.m., and the month to month function consists of reside new music, food from the Market Residence restaurants and the Grow Community Kitchen area, paired with a area craft beer from The Picnic Tap or Tennessee wine from Natchez Hills Winery.

In addition, just about every Night time Market functions a regional nonprofit and is usually loved ones- and leashed-pet-helpful.

Park for totally free at the market or on Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Details: www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org/

Kid’s Saturday at Plaza Mariachi

These no cost Saturday Kid’s Days at Plaza Mariachi are from 11 a.m. to two: 30 p.m. every Saturday. This week kicks off with an 11 a.m. bilingual storytime and tune session with Senora Rachel Rodriguez.

Additional family pleasurable, like music, dance and experience painting, continues through the early afternoon.

This Saturday’s lineup contains Mr. Bond’s Science Guys, who will give their entertaining interactive science application for kiddos at noon.

And Overlook Rose and Uncle Gus will existing an interactive family performance 1-one: 30 p.m.

Afterwards in the afternoon are absolutely free performances by Beyond Wings Circus, a Nashville-based corporation of qualified entertainers, performers and instructors who specialize in circus arts, aerial arts, dance, stream arts, fireplace dancing, stilt strolling, juggling and additional. Showtimes this Saturday are at 4: 30, 5: 15 and seven: 30 p.m.

Plaza Mariachi is at 3955 Nolensville Pike. There is absolutely free parking.

Nisolo warehouse sale

Nisolo, a Nashville-primarily based company with production plants in Peru that make leather shoes, boots, baggage and belts for gentlemen and females, is owning a warehouse sale Saturday and Sunday.

The brand’s retail price ranges selection from $20 to $288, and the warehouse sale will have bargains that range from 25% to 70% off. Organizers say there will be countless numbers of items of inventory, together with some samples and discontinued lines.

The sale will just take place in a warehouse at 208 House Park South Push — the Nisolo retail shop will be closed for the weekend. Warehouse sale several hours are 10 a.m.-five p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to three p.m. Sunday.

There is even a Ms. Affordable in-particular person discounted code that Ms. Low-priced audience can use at the sale for an extra 15% off.

Details: nisolo.com/web pages/take a look at-nashville-warehouse-sale

Vanderbilt new music

The Vanderbilt Community Refrain, composed of singers from Vanderbilt as properly as the Higher Nashville group, will be in concert in Ingram Hall at Vanderbilt’s Blair University of New music at two p.m. Sunday.

The Blair Faculty will also have “An Evening of Vocal Chamber Songs” at eight p.m. Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Intersection will present a unique software at 7: 30 p.m. exploring the connections concerning the 19th Amendment and the legal rights motion through the new music and tale of Florence Price and excerpts from Nkeiru Okoye’s opera “Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed that Line to Independence.”

All 3 performances are free of charge at Blair at 2400 Blakemore Ave.

Particulars: blair.vanderbilt.edu

Library packages Saturday

International Education and learning offers a no cost efficiency by the Nyama Drum Ensemble at 10: 30 a.m. Saturday at the most important library, 615 Church St. The ensemble, directed by Shannon Holland, shares popular and common rhythms emanating out of the Fantastic Mali Empire of West Africa and primary creations. The effectiveness is for these age 12 and more youthful.

Wishing Chair Productions’ Puppet Truck will current “Lorraine: The Female Who Sang the Storm Away” at two p.m. Saturday at the Pruitt branch library, 117 Charles E. Davis Blvd.

Established in the Tennessee hills, this new musical marionette present based on Ketch Secor’s kid’s book introduces us to Lorraine and her Pa Paw, who like songs and singing. A significant storm rolls in and their devices vanish, but Lorraine finds the tunes within herself to get by the stormy occasions. For ages 4-12. Free of charge.

Particulars: library.nashville.org

