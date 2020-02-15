[nashville-police:-2-folks-killed-immediately-after-kroger-parking-lot-taking-pictures]

Near

ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Law enforcement officials are investigation soon after two people ended up shot and killed exterior of a grocery store in close proximity to Nashville.

Metro law enforcement say two men and women satisfied in the Kroger parking ton just south of Nashville on Friday and commenced shooting at every single other. The two then remaining in separate vehicles.

Law enforcement say a single auto stopped at a nearby Waffle Household, the place the man or woman shot was transported to a area hospital by Nashville Fireplace. The other auto drove to a independent healthcare facility for therapy.

Both equally persons died from accidents. Law enforcement have not launched their identities.

The circumstance is getting investigated.

