nashville-police:-carjacker-lifeless,-a-further-injured-in-crash-on-murfreesboro-pike

Natalie Neysa Alund, Nashville Tennessean Released six: 34 a.m. CT March 5, 2020

Metro police claimed a suspected carjacker was killed, a further individual was hurt in a crash Wednesday night time in south Nashville in the vicinity of the Rutherford County line.

The carjacked Dodge Charger, police claimed, appears to have crossed into oncoming targeted visitors on Murfreesboro Pike in the course of an approved pursuit by an Metro police officer.

Police explained the Charger struck a Honda sedan, overturned and caught hearth. An officer pulled just one Charger occupant out before ammunition in the Charger started to explode in the fire.

BREAKING: A single suspected carjacker was killed, another injured in a crash Wed night time on Murfreesboro Pk close to the Rutherford County line. The carjacked Dodge Charger seems to have crossed into oncoming visitors in the course of an approved pursuit by an MNPD officer… pic.twitter.com/5784k5b9jI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March five, 2020

The masked carjackers were armed with a prolonged gun and pistol when they carjacked the owner of the Charger in the driveway of his Linbar Generate property Wednesday evening, law enforcement claimed.

Just one occupant in the Honda has critical but non-lifestyle threatening accidents, the other was taken to a clinic to be checked.

No additional data was immediately out there.

This is a developing tale.

