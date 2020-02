[nashville-region-significant-school-basketball-district-tournament-timetable]

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean Posted one: 18 p.m. CT Feb. nine, 2020 | Updated 12: 51 a.m. CT Feb. 15, 2020

Division II-A

District 3

Monday: Girls: Webb University 56, Zion Christian 36 Boys: Zion Christian 70, Providence Christian 63

Tuesday: Women: CPA 76, Webb College 48 MTCS 48, Grace Christian 43 Providence Christian 43, Columbia Academy 27

Wednesday: Ladies: FRA 51, BGA 37 Boys: Webb 92, Zion Christian 38 BGA 62, FRA 52 Columbia Academy 92, Grace Christian 66 CPA 96, MTCS 61

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

at Columbia Academy

Friday: Women: CPA 38, MTCS 36 FRA 72, PCA 47. Boys: Webb 79, BGA 62 CPA 96, Columbia Academy 61.

Saturday: Girls: Third-position match, MTCS vs. PCA, 4 p.m. Championship, CPA vs. FRA, 7: 30 p.m. Boys: Third-spot recreation, BGA vs. Columbia Academy, 5: 30 p.m. Championship, Webb vs. CPA, 8: 30 p.m.

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Display Captions Past SlideUpcoming Slide

District 4

Monday: Girls: Mt. Juliet Christian 43, Friendship Christian 36 Boys: Friendship 67, Mt. Juliet Christian 41

Tuesday: Women: Clarksville Academy 54, MJCA 37 Davidson Academy 59, USN 53 Goodpasture 60, DCA 16 Nashville Christian 51, Ezell-Harding 24

Wednesday: Boys: Goodpasture 85, Friendship Christian 40 Clarksville Academy 44, Nashville Christian 42 Davidson Academy 62, Ezell-Harding 23 DCA 47, USN 35

at Donelson Christian Academy

Friday: Girls: Clarksville Academy 58, Davidson Academy 55 Goodpasture 38, Nashville Christian 32. Boys: Goodpasture 68, Clarksville Academy 52 Davidson Academy 56, DCA 44

Saturday: Ladies: Third-location game, Davidson Academy vs. Nashville Christian, four p.m. Championship match, Clarksville Academy vs. Goodpasture, 7 p.m. Boys: 3rd-area match, Clarksville Academy vs. DCA 5: 30 p.m. Championship, Goodpasture vs. Davidson Academy, eight: 30 p.m.