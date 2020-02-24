nashville-sc-climate:-crystal-clear-skies-for-opener-as-temperatures-dip-below-freezing-saturday

Close

Agenda an outside event in Center Tennessee in late February and you are rolling the dice with the temperature.

But it seems to be like Nashville SC lovers will stay dry at least for the enlargement franchise’s house opener on Saturday.

They will very likely have to have to bundle up, having said that.

Saturday’s forecast phone calls for clear skies with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium for the match from Atlanta United is scheduled for 7: 30 p.m. – about two hours after sunset – when temperatures will have begun their descent towards the anticipated lower of 26 degrees.

Nashville temperature radar

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United: Television set, streaming information

Time: seven: 30 p.m. Central, Saturday, Feb. 29

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Tv set: Fox (Fox-17 in Nashville)

Streaming: Fox Sports activities application

Radio: TBA

Odds: Atlanta United is the +110 favourite Nashville SC is +210 to get, with a tie at +255, according to BetMGM.