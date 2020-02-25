nashville-sc-climate:-generally-clear-skies-for-opener-as-temperatures-dip-below-freezing-saturday

Nick Gray, The Tennessean Posted 11: 50 a.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020 | Current eight: 05 a.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020

Schedule an out of doors function in Center Tennessee in late February and you might be rolling the dice with the climate.

But it appears to be like Nashville SC followers will remain dry at least for the expansion franchise’s dwelling opener on Saturday.

They will very likely will need to bundle up, even so.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a slight likelihood of rain and snow in the morning and as temperatures warm that will turn into a slight chance of showers.

The possibility of precipitation is significantly less than 20% so skies must be partly sunny via the day and the high should really arrive at the mid 40s with northwest winds at 5-to-10 mph.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium for the recreation from Atlanta United is scheduled for seven: 30 p.m. – about two several hours following sunset – when temperatures will have commenced their descent towards the predicted minimal of about 27 degrees.

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United: Television set, streaming facts

Time: seven: 30 p.m. Central, Saturday, Feb. 29

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Television set: Fox (Fox-17 in Nashville)

Streaming: Fox Sporting activities app

Radio: TBA

Odds: Atlanta United is the +110 favorite Nashville SC is +210 to acquire, with a tie at +255, in accordance to BetMGM.