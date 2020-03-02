nashville-sc-debut-earns-2.3-television-rating

CLOSE Fans were ready as Nashville SC played its first game ever at Nissan Stadium against Atlanta United. Nashville Tennessean

The local television rating for Nashville SC’s inaugural game against Atlanta United on Saturday was a 2.3, according to WTVF-5 senior programming director Mark Binda.

That means 22,614 Nashville households watched the 7 p.m. game on the local affiliate, Channel 17.

Nashville SC: Fans celebrate the team’s home opener Posted! A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. A Nashville SC fan cheers after the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Charlie and Tracy Saunier of Nashville cheer before kickoff near the top of Nissan Stadium before kickoff of Nashville SC-Atlanta United game in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays/tennessean.com Nashville SC forward Alan Winn (19) takes a selfie with fans after the 2-1 loss to Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com A Nashville SC fan cheers the team after the 2-1 loss to Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) shakes hands with fans after the 2-1 loss to Atlanta United dat Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) shakes hands with fans after the 2-1 loss to Atlanta United dat Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC forward Alan Winn (19) signs a team scarf for fans after the 2-1 loss to Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC fan Ahmand Scara dances during Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays/tennessean.com Nashville SC fan Juan Medina waves the Nashville SC flag during a game against Atlanta United at Nissa Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays/tennessean.com Nashville SC fan Kate Guidry plays the drums during Nashville SC-Atlanta United game in Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays/tennessean.com Charlie and Tracy Saunier of Nashville cheer near the top of Nissan Stadium before kickoff of Nashville SC-Atlanta United game in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays/tennessean.com Charles Esten sings the National Anthem before the start of the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays/tennessean.com Nashville SC fans cheer before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans hold their team scarves during the first half of the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans hold their team scarves during the first half of the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans hold their team scarves during the first half of the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans cheer before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans cheer before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com A Nashville SC fan watches warmups before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans wait for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans parade in for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Nashville SC fans parade in for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Fans wait for the start of the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com A Nashville SC fan cheers before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans parade in for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Nashville SC fans parade in for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Nashville SC fans parade in for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com A fan gets a shot of Tennessee whiskey before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nestor Misterio of La Brigada De Oro fan club wears a mask before the debut of Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Nashville SC fans react during the hot chicken eating contest before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Fan Arleth Gonzales, 10, has her face painted for the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com An Atlanta United fan reacts to the heat in the hot chicken eating contest before the game against Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Fan Victor Hemandez awaits the start of the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Winner Stephanie Smith reacts during the hot chicken eating contest before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Fans chow down during the hot chicken eating contest before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Fans play beer pong before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Fan Alex Leon drinks a shot during tailgating before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / tennessean.com Ballin Ali, left, and Lucas Watson chest bump during a tailgate before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC fan Stephen Mason is dressed as Moses before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Aztec dancers Janet Olmos, 11, and Erick Olmos, 7, perform for the La Brigada De Oro fan club before the debut of Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Tailgaters mill around before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans walk around before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC fan Ballin Ali yells before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com A Nashville SC fan makes a call before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Fan Kelly Bolyard juggles two hot dogs before the start of the Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com A fan gets a shot of Tennessee whiskey before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans Alison and Zachary Ward take a photograph in front of the Nissan Stadium for the team’s first home game against Atlanta United on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Nashville SC fan Hagure Ramirez of Nashville waves a flag before the debut of the MLS team at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Nashville SC fans arrive for the team’s first home game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Evuardo Rojas, 2, of Nashville, plays soccer before the debut of Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Onelea Moremos makes tortillas during tailgating before the debut of Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Brett Southworth of Nashville takes a free beer from the community beer pool before the debut of Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Nashville SC fan Sue Skaggs laughs after arriving for the team’s first home game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Soccer fan Dan Redmond of Lebanon, Tenn., tallgates before the debut of Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Nashville SC fans arrive for the team’s first home game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean A Nashville SC looks for a drink before the team’s first home game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean A Nashville SC fan plays a soccer game after arriving for the team’s first home game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Nashville SC fan Hagure Ramirez of Nashville waves a flag before the debut of the MLS team at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Atlanta United won the game 2-1.

Nearly 60,000 showed up for the game at Nissan Stadium.

The next game is Sunday at Portland (6 p.m., ESPN).

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.