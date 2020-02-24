nashville-sc-releasing-two,five-hundred-tickets-to-vanderbilt-university-health-related-heart-workforce

Drake Hills, The Tennessean Printed 2: 24 p.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020 | Up to date 3: 12 p.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020

Vanderbilt University Health care Centre personnel been given 2,500 tickets for Nashville SC’s inaugural Key League Soccer match.

VUMC held a “soccer celebration” function Monday at Mild Corridor on campusfor personnel to participate in a photo booth, accumulate Nashville SC memorabilia and decide on up a ticket for the sport. The very first 100 personnel to arrive had been awarded a “exclusive” club scarf, according to an e-mail despatched to VUMC staff members.

The ticket giveaway came as Nashville SC declared a multi-yr partnership with Vanderbilt Health as its formal crew wellness care provider. The partnership welcomes a new main medical officer, among supplemental staff.

Nashville has sold in excess of 40,000 tickets for Saturday’s match from Atlanta United, according to club main executive Ian Ayre, who spoke prior to the club’s panel dialogue Feb. 13 at Nashville Underground.

