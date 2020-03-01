nashville-sc-supporters-dedicate-very-first-tifo-to-johnny-dollars

Drake Hills, Nashville Tennessean
Right before Nashville SC kicked off from Atlanta United on Saturday at Nissan Stadium, it produced a tribute to Johnny Income with its pregame tifo presentation in the club’s supporters’ part.
The tifo, a enlarged tarp consisting of a visible composition committed to the club, pictured the nation songs legend riffing on a guitar, rising up from the entrance row of portion 106 to the back.
In soccer, a tifo is designed by the respective club’s supporters’ teams, which 1 may perhaps paint or display print on to a significant tarp.
“The Backline will be sporting a TIFO that is taken from an legendary photo of Johnny Hard cash, undertaking in San Quentin Jail, in which he posed when ask to ‘do a shot for the warden.'” the club reported in a statement. “This TIFO is their introduction to MLS, as enthusiasts. It is legendary and recognizable. It is an indelible image that represents them outside of clichés.”
Nashville’s first tifo in MLS. pic.twitter.com/Nb5Eh7nKtT
— North American Soccer Lifestyle (@AmericanCasual1) March one, 2020