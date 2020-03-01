nashville-sc-supporters-dedicate-very-first-tifo-to-johnny-dollars

Close

Right before Nashville SC kicked off from Atlanta United on Saturday at Nissan Stadium, it produced a tribute to Johnny Income with its pregame tifo presentation in the club’s supporters’ part.

The tifo, a enlarged tarp consisting of a visible composition committed to the club, pictured the nation songs legend riffing on a guitar, rising up from the entrance row of portion 106 to the back.

In soccer, a tifo is designed by the respective club’s supporters’ teams, which 1 may perhaps paint or display print on to a significant tarp.

“The Backline will be sporting a TIFO that is taken from an legendary photo of Johnny Hard cash, undertaking in San Quentin Jail, in which he posed when ask to ‘do a shot for the warden.'” the club reported in a statement. “This TIFO is their introduction to MLS, as enthusiasts. It is legendary and recognizable. It is an indelible image that represents them outside of clichés.”