nashville-sc-vs.-atlanta-united:-live-game-score,-updates-from-2020-mls-season-opener

Nashville SC fans cheer before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com Nashville SC fans hold their team scarves during the first half of the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com Nashville SC joins Major League Soccer, hosting Atlanta United FC for its first match Saturday at Nissan Stadium. After six weeks of preseason camp, Music City’s newest professional sports franchise takes center stage to give its first regular season impression.

Atlanta United enters Saturday’s match having advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals after defeating F.C. Motagua on a 4-1 aggregate score. Nashville is facing an Atlanta United team that is led by forward Josef Martinez, the 2018 MLS Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player.

Nashville SC announced before Saturday’s game that it has sold over 55,000 tickets for its first game.

For stories about Nashville SC or Soccer in Tennessee, contact Drake Hills at [email protected] Follow Drake on Twitter at @LiveLifeDrake.

