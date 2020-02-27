nashville-sc-weather:-clear-skies-for-opener-as-temperatures-dip-saturday-evening

Nick Grey, The Tennessean Published 11: 50 a.m. CT Feb. 24, 2020 | Up to date 4: 16 p.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020

Near

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Show Captions Final SlideNext Slide

Routine an outdoor occasion in Center Tennessee in late February and you are rolling the dice with the weather.

But it appears to be like Nashville SC followers will stay dry at least for the enlargement franchise’s residence opener on Saturday.

They will most likely want to bundle up, nevertheless.

Saturday’s forecast phone calls for sunny skies with a high temperature around 49 degrees.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium for the recreation versus Atlanta United is scheduled for 7: 30 p.m. – about two several hours after sunset – when temperatures will have started their descent toward the predicted small of about 38 levels.

Nashville climate radar

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United: Tv set, streaming facts

Time: 7: 30 p.m. Central, Saturday, Feb. 29

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Tv set: Fox (Fox-17 in Nashville)

Streaming: Fox Sports app

Radio: TBA

Odds: Atlanta United is the +110 most loved Nashville SC is +210 to earn, with a tie at +255, in accordance to BetMGM.